Enjoying April Fool’s Day

During the years I taught school, I would have to say “April Fool’s Day” was probably my most favorite day of the year.

When it came to playing practical jokes on people, I was the “master of disaster.”

No one, including my clever young students, could get anything past me.

My most memorable April Fool’s Day was during the three years I taught sixth grade at Praise Christian Academy in North Versailles, Pa. I remember that particular day in 1993 like it was yesterday.

The funniest jokes were the ones I played on my students because, when it came to listening to their teacher, they were very gullible indeed.

My charges thought they were so quick-witted when they said things like, “Look, you have a bug on your shirt.”

I laughed at their futile attempts to trick me.

From time to time, I would treat my class to doughnuts and milk for breakfast in the school cafeteria at the beginning of the school day. This particular year, I had grown very fond of my students. Looking back on all my years of teaching, they are probably the ones I remember the most. We were always taking a morning trip to the cafeteria for puffed pastries.

So on this April Fool’s Day, when I told them to line up, I didn’t have to tell them why because they knew the surprise waiting for them downstairs in the lunch room.

Or at least, they thought they knew.

It was so comical to see the smiles light up their faces. I almost felt bad when I told them it was an April Fool’s joke.

And so the practical jokes began.

Of course, the next time I told my students to line up to leave the classroom, I had to almost threaten them to do so because they thought it was another April Fool’s joke.

All morning I laughed in the face of their juvenile pranks which they desperately tried to play on me, without success.

Their greatest attempt came during a bathroom break when one of the girls burst from the restroom to tell me another student had passed out inside one of the bathroom stalls.

I laughed and said, “Tell her if she doesn’t get out of the bathroom right now, she’s going to pass out when I write her up.”

I prided myself on being the “King of all Pranks and Practical Jokes.”

I even pulled a fast one on the school secretary that day.

I went down to the office and asked her to call the school nurse because one of my students was sick and had just regurgitated all over the classroom floor and the smell was making some of the others sick as well.

She fell for it — hook, line and sinker.

I was keeping score on the blackboard at the front of the classroom. By lunch time the tally was students, 0; Mr. Price, 23.

I was so beside myself, I almost did a jig.

After sending my little darlings to lunch, I quickly finished up some paperwork before joining them in the cafeteria.

When I walked into the crowded lunch room, everything grew quiet for a moment. I should have known something was up. But I ignored it and went straight to the milk machine and waited my turn to get my long-awaited half-pint of 2 percent chocolate milk.

I had been drinking chocolate milk with my school lunch since I was knee-high to a grasshopper in kindergarten. I especially enjoyed drinking chocolate milk in college when I was able to go back for seconds.

However, on this day when I got to the vending machine, the lights indicated that all the chocolate milk was out.

I was not a happy camper.

Periodically, even though the lights were lit up, there was still a couple of cartons stuck in the back of the shelf.

Since it was not the first time this had happened, I never expected the bomb that was about to be dropped on me.

I asked the lunch room monitor to open the door of the machine and check if there was in fact any cartons of chocolate milk left inside. To my disappointment, their wasn’t any chocolate milk. All hope drained from my eyes as they dropped to the floor.

“I can’t believe there’s no chocolate milk,” I pouted. “Why can’t the milk man bring enough chocolate milk to fill up the machine?”

I turned around and looked into the cafeteria to see all eyes on me. It was so quiet, I could hear the clock ticking on the wall above.

Then all of the sudden, Danny, one of my prized pupils, stood to his feet and hollered out, “April Fool’s.” Everyone in the cafeteria began to burst into laughter.

It took a minute for it to sink in, but then it hit me. The “master of disaster” had been duped.

With a broad grin flashing across his face from ear to ear, Danny came over to rub it in.

The little blonde-haired, blue-eyed boy was so cute, I couldn’t help but smile at him. I mussed his hair and gave him a pat on the back. “You really got me good. I never expected that one.”

Danny glanced up at me with a gleam in his eye before returning to his seat with the others as the lunch room monitor brought back a crate of chocolate milk to the milk machine that had been hiding in the kitchen.

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

