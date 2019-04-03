Another candidate announces run

My great granddaughter, who is scheduled to arrive this summer, has commissioned me to announce her run for President of the United States in 2056 when she will meet the constitutional minimum age requirement. We’ll soon be forming an “exploratory committee,” which is code language for discovering how much financial support we can get from wealthy donors. We campaign volunteers will also form a “Youth for Truth” organization to ensure the participation of young people.

Meanwhile, I will select a professional tutor to ensure that she qualifies for admission to a dynamic kindergarten that will develop charismatic leadership qualities needed in the entertainment age. That will be followed by professional stage actor training. After all, acting skill works where extensive knowledge of pertinent issues may fail. Think: George Murphy, Shirley Temple Black, Jesse Ventura, Fred Gandy, Sonny Bono, Fred Thompson, Al Franken, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ronald Reagan, and someone named Trump. We will hire a college entrance exam counselor to ensure that she attains a perfect score for admission to the Ivy League college whose alumni have the greatest influence within the Washington, D.C., belt loop.

Next, we will engage a ghost writer to help prepare the release of her autobiography, My Journey from Farm to Fame. Every candidate needs a book release. It will be a challenge, but I shall strive to ensure her nomination for a Nobel Peace Prize for her work to reduce the squabbling between Republicans and Democrats — even before she is sworn into office! Think: Obama. And then there is the world tour to acquire an aura of international expertise by photo-ops with foreign dignitaries; Rio in January, Paris in springtime, maybe No. 10 Downing Street if the British are still in the game.

We will have state-of-the-art automated robotic software that will monitor every transmission on social media and, if it detects any unfavorable comments about our candidate, the robot will launch hundreds of indignant responses from its inventory of friend-bots.

We will be brainstorming for a campaign slogan. A campaign slogan needs to be right for the times and for the candidate. Here are a few slogans that were used in times past.

54-40 or Fight, James K. Polk in 1844; Don’t change horses in midstream, Abraham Lincoln in 1864 and Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1944; Four more years of the full dinner pail, William McKinley in 1900; He kept us out of war, Woodrow Wilson in 1916; I’m just wild about Harry, Harry S. Truman in 1948; I like Ike, Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1952; All the way with LBJ, Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964; Make America Great Again, Ronald Reagan in 1980 and Donald Trump in 2016. We’ll have to wait a while to choose the right slogan for our 2056 candidate.

The public relations team will be getting our candidate on all of those Sunday talks shows, and the P.R. team will also be promoting her name — as soon as we learn what it is.

Do you think that we would be wise to take a long vacation from political campaigning between elections so that our passion for democracy doesn’t burn out from over exposure?

By Jack Stevenson Guest columnist

Jack Stevenson is retired. He served two years in Vietnam as an infantry officer, retired from military service and worked three years as a U.S. Civil Service employee. He also worked in Egypt as an employee of the former Radio Corporation of America (RCA). Currently, he reads history, follows issues important to Americans and writes commentary for community newspapers.

