McDonald’sowner’s servicebeyond burgers

Clinton native Hugh Caison and the golden arches are synonymous with each other. Over the years, the local McDonald’s owner/operator could often be seen beaming inside the restaurant behind large local checks benefiting any number of worthy local causes.

This week, Caison announced the sale of his McDonald’s franchises — seven in total, including three in Sampson and four in Duplin — the same year he marked 20 years of ownership.

Caison not only realized success in his hometown, he made his mission to give back to it.

McDonald’s is the world’s largest restaurant chain in terms of revenue, each day serving some 70 million customers at 38,000 stores in 100 countries. A massive corporation and the fourth largest private employer last year, McDonald’s could easily be out of touch with its customers.

Thanks to a hometown kid who took ownership of two restaurants in Clinton, as well as locations in Newton Grove, Wallace, Warsaw, Beulaville and Kenansville, that simply wasn’t the case here.

Caison served as a benevolent individual who continuously helped his hometown — and those beyond the city limits — through Caison Enterprises. Whether it was sponsoring an athletic event, contributing to hurricane recovery or giving to local schools, Caison was quick to help others.

Prior to owning McDonald’s restaurants, he worked in pharmaceutical sales in Wilmington full-time to support his three daughters and wife, Nan. After discovering his growing passion for the restaurant industry, he set his sights on ownership, working at a local McDonald’s nights, weekends and holidays.

He purchased that first restaurant in 1999 — and he gave from day one.

Caison was an avid supporter of school systems in Sampson and Duplin through McTeacher’s Night Fundraiser events and celebrated those schools’ employees and staff on Teacher Appreciation Days. Sampson Community College (SCC) and its foundation benefited each year from McDonald’s “SCC Day,” through which a portion of sales went to student scholarships.

Caison also supported Ronald McDonald House of Chapel Hill Charities of Chapel Hill and Eastern NC through the Play for Emily Golf Tournament, which has raised more than $500,000 for the Houses and local families.

We are thankful that Caison went far beyond the red and yellow logo and its burgers, fries and shakes and invested himself in this community, making an indelible mark over the past 20 years. We are better for it.

SCC President Dr. Bill Starling credited Caison’s early service on the SCC Foundation’s Board of Directors with bolstering support and participation from other local businesses. His generosity, coupled with his affability and infectious smile were a staple during talks of the growth and development of the college. He made one of the earliest pledges for the foundation’s capital campaign to establish the Develop the East Project, which seeks to revamp a portion of the campus for student activities, along with events and performances open to the public.

For every check he posed behind, there were plenty of times his gifting went unheralded, when he threw support behind a student, a program, a family or an employee who could use it.

“It’s hard to overstate Hugh’s importance to SCC,” said Starling.

Many others feel the same way.

Upon announcing his retirement, Caison said he was eternally grateful to have been able to come back to the place where he grew up and make “a measurable difference.”

We’re grateful too. Thanks Hugh.