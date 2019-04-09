The first time I went to Jordan Plaza’s Piggly Wiggly on a Sunday night after moving to the Clinton area over twenty years ago, I wondered who all those crazy kids were circling the parking lot.

I soon realized they were like any other ordinary teenager, many of which had just received their driver’s license and were celebrating their newfound freedom.

They were cruisers.

The youth of Sampson County were a part of a growing trend among young people that extended to the four corners of the United States and beyond.

Typically, they are high-schoolers ranging in age from 14 to 18 years old. Depending on the location, college students can also be classified in the category of cruisers.

The local band of teens generally traveled up and down College Street and Southeast Boulevard between Jordan Plaza and the Lisbon Street parking lot downtown, which had been officially dubbed “The Turnaround.”

I was never really affected by those teen-age ruffians until I began working at the newspaper.

Every few weeks, I was the on-call reporter which required me to work on Friday and Saturday nights typing obituaries and any other newsworthy items at the office. The shortest route to my place of business was right down College Street and through “The Turnaround.”

I got so aggravated sometimes when I had to wait in what seemed like an endless line of traffic as those juveniles pulled on and off Lisbon Street stopping to talk to their peers, making a general nuisance of themselves.

I got even more agitated when a carload of teen-age girls would begin honking their horn and waving to get my attention. They thought I was one of the crowd because of my youthful good looks. Lol!

I often found myself asking, “Don’t these kids have anything better to do with their time than waste gas and run the mileage up on their daddy’s car?”

Did I just say that? I must be getting old.

It’s funny how the very things I used to do, now seem so silly to me.

Yes, I admit that I used to cruise the boulevard in my younger days.

Although I never participated in the mindless activity during high school, I was indoctrinated into the popular fad after going to college.

I am reminded of the time when my close friend Carla and I went cruising around town with my younger sisters in the back seat.

I attended Evangel University, an Assemblies of God liberal arts Christian institution of higher learning located in Springfield, Mo.

The city of 100,000 was also home to 10 other colleges and universities. So on Friday nights, after a week of going to class and studying hard, the main thoroughfares were filled with students ready to relax and enjoy the weekend.

The midwestern city had many multi-lane boulevards on which to travel. On this particular night, we chose to cruise down Glenstone Avenue, which ran along the main entrance to my college campus.

Taking traffic into account, it took well over half an hour to navigate our way through one of the city’s busiest expressways. We were all having a good time with the windows down and the wind blowing through our hair as we sang along with the music blaring from the AM/FM car radio.

Carla had a small doll with foam stuffing and a Styrofoam head sitting between us in the front seat. My friend, who had a sentimental attachment to the little rag doll, even made little clothes for it to wear.

Pulling up beside another vehicle at the red light, I ducked down and grabbed the doll holding it up at the window bouncing it around to the beat of the music. My sisters in the back seat slouched down from embarrassment.

The two fellows in the vehicle next to us gave Carla a funny look when they glanced over and saw what they thought was just her with a raggedy doll dancing in the open window. Not being able to contain myself any longer, I convulsed with laughter. So much so, that after we started to move again the wind ripped the poor defenseless doll from my hand and threw it out the window to an untimely death.

Carla’s blood ran cold. She slammed on the brakes and flew across four lanes of oncoming traffic into a side street sending my sisters and me flying in all directions. She was muttering something about not believing I threw her doll out onto the street.

As soon as she turned around, we were headed back in the opposite direction searching for the poor wretched ragamuffin that was most likely in need of serious medical attention.

Upon finding the little creature, Carla abruptly stopped the vehicle in the middle of the thoroughfare while she went out and peeled her doll off the street. My friend cradled it in her arms on the way back to the car.

We were too late. The tattered doll’s head was crushed with a tire mark across it. It was Dead On Arrival.

I don’t know whatever became of that doll; we never discussed it again. Because the memories of that horrible night were to painful for Carla to bare.

She probably buried it in the backyard of her St. Louis home complete with a grave marker.

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist