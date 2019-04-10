Classroom moneyshouldn’t comeat districts’ expense

Teachers in Clinton and Sampson County could be receiving $400 apiece for classroom supplies under a bill that seeks to aid licensed educators who regularly dip in their own pockets to provide for pupils.

But is it really a good deal? We think not.

State Superintendent Mark Johnson, alongside Sen. Andy Wells (R-Catawba), announced the proposed plan last week, under which 94,000 licensed teachers would be given $400 a year each to buy supplies. However, it’s not additional funding, but rather a reallocation of existing funds.

Under the proposal, Senate Bill 580, close to $40 million would be stripped from local school districts and reallocated to teachers who would use the ClassWallet app to spend the money or claim reimbursements for out-of-pocket expenditures.

Currently, $47 million is allocated to school districts for items such as reams of paper and packs of pencils, but under SB 580, about $37 million would go directly to the state’s 94,000 teachers. The remaining $10 million would go to school districts for larger schoolwide purchases.

Wells maintains that funds allocated for classroom supplies in the past didn’t go straight to teachers. This is where the need for the proposed legislation arose, he noted.

Deemed the N.C. Classroom Supplies Program, teachers would be able to spend their $400 how they want. It would also be mandatory for public schools if approved by the N.C. General Assembly, and start with the 2019-20 school year.

A red flag to the bill is those who have come out in opposition to it — teachers. Actually, the best of the best.

North Carolina’s 2017 Teacher of the Year Lisa Godwin, previously scheduled as a special guest at the Wells and Johnson announcement, opted not to attend. She said she made the decision after hearing that the proposed program would not in fact be funded with additional money.

“It felt like there could be repercussions for districts,” Godwin told NC Policy Watch. “This $400 is going to run out pretty quick, and they’re (teachers) going to go to their districts and say they need copy paper or toner, and the districts are going to say, ‘sorry you got your $400.’ I don’t want to do anything that would hurt districts or teachers.”

Freebird McKinney, North Carolina’s 2018 Teacher of the Year, had similar sentiments in sharing his opposition. New money is great, he said, but taking power away from districts was not the solution. The N.C. Association of Educators, in its opposition, called it a “shell game.”

In fact, the money is likely worth less without the luxury of the discounts that come with bulk purchases. Additionally, what kind of checks and balances will be in place to ensure the funds spent by 94,000 different people is in fact going to materials that would be assisting students? And why would the state want to put the onus on teachers to get their own paper, pencils and other basic supplies?

It seems like this is a lot of work in hopes for a reward that simply won’t be realized. When districts make the decisions, teachers are able to share concerns at the local level and funds allocated as necessary based on class size and specific need. Each district, school and classroom is different from the next.

Wells’ premise is that funds didn’t go to actually purchasing supplies, but the numbers don’t bear that out. In 2017-18, the state sent districts $44.3 million for classroom supplies, but they ended up spending $62.7 million on supplies.

Teachers have often dipped into their own pockets — they will continue to do so, because that’s how teachers are — but they shouldn’t be required to buy supplies that every classroom should already have.

The $400 stipend is an amazing idea, but only if it supplements districts’ already-underfunded supplies allotment, not supplants it.