Power of one mentor brings Warren home

The Newton Grove Police Department, without a chief since the end of last year, has a new leader, born and raised in the town whose department he now helms.

Greg Warren, surrounded by his family and supporters, swore the oath this week, making his transition back to his childhood home official and ushering in a new chapter for the town’s small force. He said it will be one of community policing, talking to residents, checking on businesses — an open-door policy for all matters, big and small.

We look forward to the impact a fresh face can make, and Warren appears to be a great fit.

As a boy, Warren rode his bike up and down West Grove Street, a mere half a mile away from the police station on Weeksdale Street. He would often pedal as fast as he could, then-Police Chief John Hayes standing by with a radar gun to clock his speed.

It was a small gesture from a man of prominent stature in the town, who had countless interactions with the town’s citizens over the years. But, it was this one that meant the world to an impressionable child.

That moment in time on West Grove Street began a lifelong journey for Warren, who decided then that he not only wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement but had the desire to be the man in Hayes’ position.

The impact was so indelible for Warren that it stayed with him through the decades. He wanted to reach beyond his protect-and-serve role to do the little things that have a great influence, especially for the world’s future caretakers.

“I think every young officer would like to become a police chief somewhere,” Warren said. “When I first got in law enforcement, the only place where I wanted to be police chief was the Town of Newton Grove and it was because of Mr. John Hayes.”

“This is dream come true for me.”

Warren said he has always aimed to treat people the same way he thought Hayes would, citing the man as the definition of community policing, a model Warren seeks to emulate. In not only word, but deed, the new chief said he wants to inspire that same confidence.

He began his law enforcement career at Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in 1997 before moving on to Randleman Police Department in 2000. He most recently served as a park ranger at High Point, home to some 110,000 people.

Now, he returns to a town just a fraction of that, 600 people at best. Warren said he wants to get to know all of them, to visit “every single business and every single household.”

Warren was hired in February following a months-long search launched in December after former chief Frankie Harrell, the town’s chief for 14 years, resigned in the wake of a domestic violence incident for which he was later acquitted.

It was an unfortunate episode for the town, but with Warren, they shake the Etch A Sketch and begin anew.

“He’s what we need,” Mayor Gerald Darden said of Warren. “We’re glad to have him.”

The new police chief already has his sights set on upgrading the department’s technology and acquiring new equipment through grants. Staffing at the department will be another matter with which Warren will have to tend leading up to this year’s budget.

We wish Warren the best and have confidence in him.

For years, he used Hayes as the benchmark, to drive his ambition and inspire his efforts. As Hayes and others looked on, Warren fought back tears during the ceremony at Bryan Memorial Library, realizing a dream fulfilled.

We see this often across every profession — something instilled in a young age through a family member or a role model that can have a lasting effect on one’s career and life path.

Warren now has his dream job. We offer him support and hope he does his mentor proud.