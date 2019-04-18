Today, an innovative approach to learning is paramount in preparing students for an ever-changing job market in a new digital age. Clinton City and Sampson County school officials get that, and local efforts have led to the establishment of the county’s first two STEM labs in just a few short months this year.

At the end of January, Sampson’s first lab opened at Midway Elementary School. On Wednesday, the county’s second lab — the first for Clinton City Schools — was unveiled for students at Sampson Middle School.

The labs, incorporated from existing classroom space, will allow a functional working area dedicated exclusively to STEM, the omnipresent acronym that stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

It’s an important step forward for students and educators in both local school systems — a vital one in fact.

We applaud local educators, school leaders, partners, donors and others who have had a hand in ensuring the next generation of influencers and job-seekers in Clinton and Sampson County has the tools they need to get them started on a successful path. Just as important as it is to provide students those tools, as with learning a new language, exposing them an early age can make a tremendous difference.

Scientists, engineers, software developers, computer systems analysts, forensics experts and mathematicians are surely in our midst. And the coding, robotics, tech and engineering they begin to learn here may plant the seeds for the next game-changing app or website, technological advancement or scientific breakthrough.

As Clinton City Schools Superintendent Wesley Johnson said at Tuesday night’s STEM lab opening, that preparation could likely be for a job that doesn’t even exist yet. That’s just how fast technology moves.

Dr. Carmen Sidbury, director of University of North Carolina-Wilmington’s Center for Education in STEM, spoke to a group of Sampson educators earlier this year, imparting the value of STEM. She talked about the belief that both urban and rural youth should be afforded the same ability to explore the full range of 21st Century career opportunities.

“I think K-12 is the place where we’ll get a really big return on our investment, while recognizing that technology moves so fast,” Sidbury said.

STEM labs locally will allow students not just to learn, but to interact with the curriculum in a tangible way. It will inspire them to learn, to “play with purpose,” as Midway Elementary Principal Robbin Cooper put it.

Almost every job in today’s workforce requires some skill in a STEM discipline, and implementing instruction that is STEM-centric, and incorporating those STEM fields within Career and Technical Education programs allows students to get a head start on developing those skills.

The NC STEM Center uses the alternate acronym of “Strategies That Engage Minds,” acknowledging that as much as it’s about science and math, it’s just as much about getting pupils ready for college, careers and life.

Endeavors such as the two STEM labs now in operation in Sampson County are a vital step in equipping young boys and girls with a new set of skills and core base of knowledge necessary to evaluate and solve today’s complex problems and prepare for tomorrow’s new ones.

The real-world applications in which the elementary and middle-school students engage in those labs may serve as the key driver of opportunity to a career, or the catalyst to spark enjoyment in learning something new. In a broader sense, STEM and the labs devoted to it are ensuring that North Carolina’s workforce is that much stronger, and its future that much brighter.