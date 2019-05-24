Regardless of vote, cheers to democracy

It never hurts to put something to the vote of the people and let them decide.

For small towns, alcohol sales can be a polarizing issue. There is a religious aspect (especially with Sunday sales) as well as the potential criminality that can accompany drinking that influences opinions. Town leaders must weigh those concerns against the revenue-generation that comes with the sales of beer, unfortified wine, and in some cases, mixed beverages.

Autryville will be the latest Sampson County municipality to put that decision on the table. After the town board voted unanimously at the end of 2018 to put the referendum on the ballot, two public hearings were held in April and May. Now, the off-premises sale of beer and unfortified wine is poised for a vote by residents.

That’s how it should be. And, as cliché as it might be, every vote counts, especially in this case. There are just 128 registered municipal voters in Autryville currently eligible to vote.

In November 2017, Garland voted in favor of on- and off-premises sale of malt beverages, unfortified wine and mixed beverages. In November 2015, Harrells voted in favor of the off-premises sale of malt beverages and unfortified wine. That approval in Harrells came with votes of 26-15 and 26-16, respectively. Like we said, every vote counts.

Before each of those towns approved alcohol sales, there was a countywide referendum for Sampson back in May 2014. It was soundly defeated, with nearly two out of every three voters saying no to beer and wine sales for the unincorporated areas of Sampson. Leading up to that vote, local pastors and others held rallies at churches and encouraged parishioners to vote against alcohol sales and urge others to do the same. It had a decisive impact.

Ultimately, though, it was put to a simple “for” or “against,” exactly how it should be. And we think a “for” vote would go a long way toward helping Autryville.

We understand the concerns of Autryville Mayor Larry Autry, a pastor himself. He said he knows the need for businesses and revenue in the town, but would rather go a different route than alcohol sales in realizing that growth.

We hear him, but unfortunately for the diminutive municipality on the western edge of Sampson, the road of opportunity no longer passes through Autryville. It bypasses it.

That opportunity, in the form of N.C. 24, brings the promise of more growth in an expanded, revitalized roadway extending all the way through Sampson, from Cumberland to Duplin. The Honeycutt family has 20 acres they want to be incorporated by Autryville through a spot annexation, with the hope it will be the home of a new convenience store and gas station that abuts N.C. 24.

However, potential developers won’t locate to a site where they can’t sell beer and wine. The sales of beer and unfortified wine — 16 percent or less alcohol by volume — is seen as a vital precursor to those investors. It’s that simple, said Wayne Honeycutt, whose family owns property on both sides of the expanded N.C. 24.

A “for” vote would also help one of the current businesses in town, Lucky Stop, operated by Patricia Bryant. The town, and her business, is “struggling,” she said.

Commissioner Mickie Spell went one further during a recent meeting.

“The town needs to grow or we’re going to die,” Spell implored. “We’ve got to have more businesses and we’ve got to have customers.”

The referendum is the best way to get the full input of the people, and we’re glad the board voted in favor of putting to the populous. Now we encourage them — whether for or against — to take full advantage of that democratic opportunity.