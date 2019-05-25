Reflecting on the Brown decision

It was 65 years ago on Friday, May 17 that America took a giant step for racial justice and equality when the landmark Brown v. Board of Education was handed down by the Warren Court on May 17, 1954. The Brown decision ended legal segregation in the nation’s public schools, stating that “separate but equal” was used to deny black Americans equal protection of the law.

Today, we must remain strong advocates for the education of our children and youth. It must start with the restoration of the black Americans’ resolve at being in the forefront in promoting learning and education for our children. We have allowed others to have free rein when it comes to the development of the mind of our boys and girls. As a community, we must get back to working together to put the educational welfare of our children front and center, keeping them on the educational pathway to improve their life chances for success.

Our parents must reclaim the value of accountability and work to restore those positive interactions between the home and school that will help foster and sustain student learning and achievement. It is never too late for parents to take a more active role in their children’s education.

Additionally, our children and youth must come to realize there is no magic or easy shortcut to acquiring the knowledge and skills—the education—that will largely determine where they end up in life. We must continue to encourage our children to dream big and to have the fortitude to reach them, removing obstacles to drive, determination and a willingness to work hard. Hard work is the key.

All parents owe their children the best they have to offer, and it should begin as early as possible in the home where an environment is created that is conducive to learning. Early learning is the key to helping children get on a path to achieve their dreams. Too, it is always a good time to remind your children that success comes with hard work and by setting goals and working hard to achieve them.

More importantly though, children learn by watching their parents. This means our parents have to lead by example. Parents have to practice and live those values they want to instill in their children. Colin Powell once admonished, “Youngsters don’t care about what you say, but they watch what you do.” And that’s why it’s so important for children to grow up in warm, loving and hardworking families.

Parents, you must never stop teaching your children they can be and achieve anything, and let them know that they must always work to their full potential.

As we continue to reflect on the 65th anniversary of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education, we must remember that a crucial part of the best we have to offer our children is to help them stay on the correct course on their educational journey.

Larry Sutton

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.

