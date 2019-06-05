For NewtonSawvel, Swartzit’s all about service

The Rotarian motto “service above self, one profits most who serves best,” seems apropos as we add our laudatory remarks to a litany of those lavished upon three individuals who say they are ending their long and remarkable careers with Clinton City Schools.

Jeff Swartz, child nutrition director; Jeff Sawvel, teacher, coach and athletic director; and Dr. Tommy Newton, long-time sideline doctor for the Dark Horses, were all touted for their dedication to the school system, their tireless efforts within – and beyond — Clinton City Schools — and their impact on hundreds of students during a reception honoring the three Monday.

It was a fitting tribute to individuals who have gone above and beyond their respective job titles to touch the lives of individuals across our great community in a multitude of ways.

Each man has exemplified that Rotarian motto, whether they actually belonged to the organization or not. For them, service has always been a true calling, something larger than the jobs they held and, in truth, a fire burning in their bellies that simply could not be put out.

Swartz, who is a Rotarian and has been actively involved in dozens of civic and community projects since he arrived in Clinton some 23 years ago, made it a life mission to help improve the quality of life for those around him. From his early involvement in the United Way of Sampson County to a hands-on place within the Kerr Elementary School Garden project and Backpack Buddies, Swartz has shown that service can and will build stronger communities and forge deeper friendships. A doer by nature, if the call goes out for help, he can always be counted to be among the first in line, shirtsleeves rolled up and ideas churning in his head and, most importantly, his heart. For Swartz, helping has never been about his own glory but rather about lifting others up.

The quiet and unassuming Sawvel shies away from the spotlight. In fact, we doubt he even sees the enormous impact he’s made on students and student athletes, alike, in his tenure as both a teacher and coach. But the impact is certainly there, and it is a lasting one. Whether in the classroom or on the gridiron, Sawvel seemed to always see his first role as that of mentor. The example he has set will be remembered and emulated for years to come, a fitting tribute to a man who has given so much all his life.

And then there’s Dr. Newton. Civic-minded and supportive, Newton has been an asset to our community and to our school systems for decades. Whether tending to the needs of young athletes injured on the field or assisting them with better physical health through his award-winning Fitness Renaissance program, Newton has given so much of himself to our community, to his patients, to his church and to the schools that we have always considered him a native son.

It would take a lot of news print to do justice to the service each of these men has given so freely to Clinton and Sampson County. In their own remarkable way, they leave an indelible mark on our great community.

And, though they say they are retiring, we somehow doubt we’ve seen the last of their faces in this community, doing what they do best — reaching out to help others. We certainly hope not.