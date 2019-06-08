Make up your bed

Mac McPhail -

What’s the best advice ever given at a graduation commencement speech? I think it was given by Admiral William McRaven in 2014 at the University of Texas graduation. McRaven commanded the Navy SEAL team that killed Osama bin Laden. McRaven spoke to the Texas graduates about the ten most important lessons he learned from the difficult SEAL training program.

I don’t think that the now retired Admiral McRaven would be one of our current President’s favorite commencement speakers. McRaven, who served under both President Bush and President Obama, has been critical of President Trump on a couple of occasions. Trump responded by saying that it would have been “nice if we had got Osama bin Laden a lot sooner.”

What was that piece of advice that those University of Texas graduates heard that was so profound? It is simply, “Start your day by making your bed.” Why? McRaven stated that if you do so, it will mean that the first thing you do in the morning is to accomplish something, which sets the tone for the day, encourages you to accomplish more, and reinforces that little things in life matter.

Admiral McRaven explained in his speech, “Every morning in basic SEAL training, my instructors, who at the time were all Vietnam veterans, would show up in my barracks room, and the first thing they would inspect was your bed. If you did it right, the corners would be square, the covers pulled tight, the pillow center just under the headboard and the extra blanket folded neatly at the foot of the rack.”

He stated, “The wisdom of this simple act has been proven to me many times over.”

McRaven continued in his speech, “If you make your bed every morning, you will have accomplished the first task of the day. It will give you a small sense of pride and it will encourage you to do another task and another and another. By the end of the day, that one task completed will have turned into many tasks completed. Making your bed will also reinforce the fact that little things in life matter.”

He continued, “If you can’t do the little things right, you will never do the big things right. And, if by chance you have a miserable day, you will come home to a bed that is made – that you made – and a made bed gives you encouragement that tomorrow will be better. If you want to change the world, start off by making your bed.”

I also have advice for graduates. Since I haven’t been asked to speak anywhere, I’ll give it to you here. It is, “Graduates, it’s not about you.”

I can tell by that shocked look on your faces you’ve probably never heard this before. You have grown up in a world where high self-esteem is the ultimate goal. Parents, teachers, education officials, media and other adults have made sure of that.

You’re thinking, “What about me? Don’t you know I’m special?” Graduates, every young generation thinks that they are “special.” I know my generation did. And I’m sure there were older people back then warning us of impending doom.

A quote I read from “USA Today” a few years ago probably explains what you are feeling right now. It stated, “If you grow up in a culture that says it’s all about you, it’s hard to think it isn’t.” So, I challenge you to change your thinking.

“It’s not about you.” That’s the first line in Rick Warren’s best-selling book, “The Purpose Driven Life.” In the book he states that it is not about me, my plans, wants and desires. It is about determining and achieving God’s purpose in our lives. If you do that, then you will find the life and career that you were created for.

In finding God’s purpose for your lives, your generation may be able to tackle and handle the many social and economic problems that the older generation (that’s the rest of us) have been unwilling to face. And that will make you “special.” Just don’t hate us for the mess we’re leaving you.

And remember to make up your bed in the morning.

Mac McPhail is a guest columnist for The Sampson Independent.

