Rotten to the core

When you think of the word “Dopey,” more than likely the youngest of Snow White’s seven dwarfs comes to mind. You know the one I’m talking about. He was the only one without a white beard and showed a lack of good sense or intelligence.

You certainly wouldn’t ever call one of your own kids that, now would you? On second thought, maybe that question is better left unanswered. You wouldn’t want to offend one of your own brood.

Well, that’s exactly what I did call my foster son Charlie, the 8-year-old, the day I attempted to hold him in my arms while he flailed all over creation. His limp body kept sliding right out of the chair and onto the floor.

I picked him up and sat him on my lap. Well, that was a huge mistake. He nearly slapped me across the face when he swung his arms at me. I just glared at my wife Sharon as she sat quietly on the opposite side of the waiting room with Nick and Ava, Charlie’s younger siblings.

I guess I wasn’t really upset with my wife. Although, she didn’t help the situation — literally!

I was, however, extremely angry with these kids’ biological parents. They were the reason we were in this predicament, which brings me to the reason why the 8-year-old was acting so “Dopey!”

The pediatric dentist had just given him nitrous oxide, often called “laughing gas.” It is a very safe, mild sedative that will help a child remain relaxed during dental procedures.

At this point, I was wishing the dentist would have given me some of the happy vapors.

It took about 15 minutes for the medication to take effect. So in the meantime, I had to deal with this helpless little boy flopping around like a crazed lunatic in hopes that he wouldn’t harm himself, or me for that matter.

We took the kids to Geshay Pediatric Dentistry, P.C. in Uniontown, Pa., which was about 45 minutes from our home. Dr. James B. Geshay, Jr., D.D.S., a specialist in Pediatric Dentistry, was an excellent dentist who worked well with children.

When these three adorable children came to us, they also came with rotten teeth. Most of the primary teeth for the two youngest, Nick and Ava, never even came in. I thought, “You’ve got to be kidding?”

Charlie’s teeth looked almost black. He had these strange looking fillings that just made his teeth look absolutely horrendous. He also had spacers and bridges. I just wanted to cry. These poor kids didn’t deserve this, nor did they ask for it.

The reason some of Charlie’s and most of Nick and Ava’s baby teeth never came in was because their biological parents didn’t feed them the proper foods, which would have given them the nutrients needed for healthy teeth and gums.

It was an extremely awful set of circumstances. They, unequivocally, did not like going to the dentist. It was like forcing them to go into a torture chamber, complete with a gas mask to administer the medication before each and every procedure.

Since their teeth were so bad, the three youngsters were forbidden to have candy or other delicious treats — orders from the dentist. I mean, really? How do you keep sugary sweets from little kids?

Every time you go to the grocery store, there it is — all this candy staring you right in the face at the checkout line. I couldn’t get any of it for the kids, which was extremely difficult especially when one or more of them were with me at the store.

We were given strict orders from the dentist. It certainly wasn’t to punish the poor little things. It was so the dentist could, hopefully, get their teeth back on track.

They were made to brush their teeth before and after school as well as bedtime. We went through a lot of tooth brushes and toothpaste in our home. Too bad we didn’t buy stock in Colgate, we might have made some money.

Keeping sugary snacks out of our home was a breeze. But school was a whole different ballgame. It was, actually, an absolute nightmare. Every time we turned around, one of the kids was having a party in their classroom at school.

Even though we gave the school strict orders not to give our kids sweets and other treats as well as giving them a signed letter from the dentist, they did it anyway. My wife worked as a teacher at the school. So these were her colleagues. I was ready to go up to that school and smack somebody.

However, after a couple of good reports from the dentist, we started giving them special treats at home and made sure they brushed their teeth immediately following.

It was apparently working. Because with each successive dentist visit, their teeth were still making improvements from the previous appointment.

But as I was sitting there in the dentist office waiting room holding Charlie in my arms, I wasn’t exactly looking forward to the next dental appointment when I would have to bring all three children by myself.

Sharon, conveniently, would be in school, which meant double trouble for me. Because Nick and Ava both had to go under the gas mask. We might just all end up on the floor together.

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

