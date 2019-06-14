Honor Warren’s memory by serving others

From the moment Brenda Warren walked into The Sampson Independent offices on Ferrell Street back in the early 1990s, a copy of her mother’s country column, the Goshen News, tucked under her arm, we sensed something special about the then-Hobbton Elementary teacher.

Always organized and assuredly devoted to her family and friends, Warren frequented the Independent office in those days to ensure her mother’s community news made it into the editor’s hand since her mom wasn’t able to deliver it herself anymore. She did it firstly to help her mother and secondly because she believed that the words her mother wrote each week continued a community tradition that was important to many who lived and worshipped in the area around Newton Grove. She was their champion.

Through the years, we encountered Warren at various stages of her life and career, watching her inspire young minds to dig deeper, search harder and grow stronger, educationally speaking, as she worked diligently as a teacher at Hobbton. The little ones in her care held a special place in her heart. One could see it in her countenance – lit brightly with love.

That never changed, even as the longtime teacher became a principal. In fact, it only intensified.

We watched her greet students by name in the mornings as they made their way to classrooms, welcoming arms always ready to offer a hug should one be needed, and we listened to her inspiring words to teachers, cafeteria workers and bus drivers as she meandered the halls of Hobbton Middle — and later Union Elementary — making sure all was running as it should be, and that young people and their educational needs were the focus of everyone in the school every single day.

She was just as inspirational as an administrator as she had been in the classroom, working diligently to turn oftentimes awkward pre-teens into confident young men and women and frightened kindergartners into growing youngsters eager to learn, willing to serve and willing to take the advice of someone who had become mentor to so many.

She was their champion.

Educator Rita Pierson was quoted as saying: “Every child deserves a champion: an adult who will never give up on them, who understands the power of connection and insists they become the best they can possibly be.”

Brenda Warren was a testament to those words.

Even when she left education to take yet another service-oriented role as director of the Sampson Regional Medical Center Foundation, Warren never waivered in her support of others. She was the perfect person for the job of ambassador to the hospital’s foundation and chief fund-raiser for the varied projects undertaken during her tenure. Tenacious in her work and passionate about the causes the Foundation supported, Warren made a remarkable difference during her tenure with SRMC. Yet she shyed away from the accolades often lavished upon her, preferring to turn the attention to the hospital, the project needing funding or the people who stood side-by-side with her to champion whatever cause was prevalent at the time.

And then there was her family and her faith.

She was completely devoted to her husband and children, and she absolutely adored and doted on her grandchildren. The love she felt for each one of them lit up her face and could be heard in her gentle laughter.

A devout Christian and a faithful member of Newton Grove United Methodist Church, Warren never waivered in her belief in God, even when illness invaded her life.

She was a champion of the faith, a living, breathing example of the hands and feet of Jesus, a woman with a heart of service. As friend Judy Naylor so aptly put it in a Facebook post this week, “She served with joy her heavenly father, her family, church and community.”

Her death this week gave us all pause as we took a collective breath and wondered why someone so vibrant, so needed and so faithful would be taken from us so soon. But Warren would be the first to tell us not to be sad for her because she is cradled in the arms of God.

And we think she would tell us to honor her memory by serving others.

Coretta Scott King said “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.“ Because of Warren’s countless compassionate acts and selfless service throughout her life, our community is, indeed, great, and far better off because God saw fit to put her here among us.