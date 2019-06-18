A royal wedding, an unforgettable kiss

Does anyone remember where they were on July 29, 1981, when Great Britain had the wedding of the century with the marriage of Prince Charles and Lady Diana?

Because of the time difference, the nuptials were televised at 4:30 a.m. on the East Coast.

Still in our pajamas, my friend Teresa Ford and I watched the royal wedding on a 13-inch black and white television under the darkness of night with the glow of the screen against our faces.

Teresa and I sat on a makeshift couch made from an old worn cot inside a summer cottage occupied by our mothers, who were sleeping soundly in the next room.

It was exactly one week before my fifteenth birthday. I was at the Assemblies of God Pennsylvania-Delaware District campgrounds near Cherry Tree, Pa., for our annual “Kids Kamp.”

My friend and I were part of the kitchen crew which worked at the camp every summer. We were responsible for setting up and serving three meals a day in the enormous dining hall to the more than 300 boys and girls as well as counselors attending the camp.

We also had the task of cleaning up the mess afterwards, including washing and drying all the dishes, glasses and silverware with the help of an unpredictable line dishwasher.

Since we were so enamored with the royal courtship and elaborate wedding, we thought of a great idea.

Every year on the last night of camp, they had what was called “Fun Night” after coming back from the annual five-mile hike. We decided to have a mock royal wedding with a twist.

In sticking with the “Fun Night” theme, we thought we’d make it more interesting by switching the gender roles. And since my friend and I thought of the brilliant idea, Teresa would play the role of Prince Charles and I would have the unique opportunity to portray Lady Diana.

The kitchen crew stole the show and ran away with first prize. That is, we would have, if prizes were awarded. We were without a doubt the best act in the competition that year, if I do say so myself.

Teresa wore my white pants and dark blue suit jacket, while I wore her flowery white dress, tight leotard stockings, high heels, red nail polish and an extended toilet paper train.

We included all 16 members of the kitchen crew in the outrageous mock wedding. We even had to draft a couple of campers, who were siblings of members of the kitchen crew.

We had bridesmaids, groomsmen, ushers, the maid of honor, the best man, a minister, organist, soloist and the parents of the bride and groom.

The most memorable character was Queen Elizabeth portrayed by my good friend Jim Shreve. There was a bucket of water hidden under the long wooden bench where he sat. Every time he burst out crying, Jim sprayed the kids around him with his fake tears.

But the best part came after the “I dos” were said. I got to kiss my friend Teresa, who I secretly liked.

All right, it wasn’t such a secret.

I kissed her right on the lips. It was not only surprising to her, but to me as well.

We weren’t supposed to really kiss, but were to pretend. I was supposed to put my thumb against her lips, but it just happened to slip. My surprise came after the kiss when Teresa slapped me across the face in front of God and everyone.

After being dumbstruck from the slap, I smiled. The kids thought it was part of the performance.

Afterwards, my mother’s eyes grew wide when I sat down next to her on the outer row of benches inside the tabernacle. I could tell that she wanted to crawl under the pew from the embarrassment of her son sitting down next to her wearing a dress.

Personally, I really think it was the toilet paper train that she couldn’t handle. Martha, Teresa’s mother, sitting nearby, let out a stifled giggle.

I went to elaborate lengths just to kiss a girl I fell in love with after the first time saw her. It was the first time I really kissed a girl. And I made it unforgettable.

By Mark S Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

