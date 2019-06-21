It’s not necessarily speak now or forever hold your peace, but Sampson County officials have invested an ample amount of their time and your money in gauging its customer service and pursuing economic growth.

And they have urged public feedback along the way. So if you have any, by all means, share it. Now is the time.

This week, a comprehensive analysis of the county government’s customer service was presented to local leaders and stakeholders. The report deemed Sampson “business-friendly,” while offering a list of potential areas where service can improve.

So the proverbial doors are open to industry — at least four out of five days a week (a sticking point, and a reason for many of the negative comments within the analysis, was departments being closed on Fridays). But the report was largely positive.

For the county’s part, manager Ed Causey said a local plan would be formulated. He and Board of Commissioners Chairman Clark Wooten both urged public feedback now that the full report was released. Creative EDC founder Crystal Morphis outlined her firm’s findings at a meeting this week, after which Wooten went so far as taking the temperature of the room, person by person, in a deliberate way to solicit their two cents.

It’s that important.

The unified front the county must have in its pursuit of tax base means everyone having a say. As you often hear in brainstorming sessions, there are no dumb questions or ideas. Throw them out to the group.

In this case, a sizable investment has already been made by the county. Creative EDC’s analysis came at a cost of $15,275. Last month, Global Location Strategies was hired at a cost of $58,000 to do a countywide site analysis and identify “prime spots” for industry. That’s more than $73,000 just to get ducks in a row.

Recruitment, land acquisition and the requisite moves to attract and keep potential industry will mean even more down the line, and dipping into the Economic Development Reserve Fund that now totals $2 million and will grow by $250,000 each year, county officials have said.

Service has been cited as key in economic development, a vital cog in the move toward expanded tax base. The way a business or industry is received, and how information is or is not disseminated by the county, can be the difference in an industry saying “yes” or “no.”

So, if taxpayers are already investing into a fund to attract tax base, customer service should be on point and anybody with tips on that, or the economic development push as a whole, should come forward.

County employees, to their credit, were lauded throughout the analysis for their diligence as well as their ideas for improved service.

“All companies have a choice where they locate,” Morphis told county leaders this week, “and those communities that are business-friendly, eliminate obstacles and hurdles and convince companies they can follow through on what they said they can do have the clear advantage in economic development.”

As a whole, we’re confident that’s what the county already does, but we also understand the gravity of the situation. Local leaders didn’t mince words this week in driving the point home.

“If we do not have some accomplishments on the economic development front,” Causey said, “I do not believe our conversations will be nearly so positive in three to four years.”

“We’re going to work this process hard, and do everything we can,” Wooten added. “We’ve spent taxpayers’ money and we’ve worked hard, so I ask you to be an extension of this process — and find anyone and everyone to be a part of it.”

To be a part of it, read the county’s customer service analysis, a link to which is available at sampsonnc.com. The county manager’s office can be reached at 910-592-6308.