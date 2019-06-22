Win or lose, Clinton truly ‘All-America’

Right now, a delegation from the City of Clinton is across the country, telling the success stories of this community on a national stage in the pursuit of the prestigious All-America City Award.

The awards program celebrates the best in local innovation, civic engagement and community collaboration, aiming to remind all of us of the potential within every town — big or small — to tackle tough issues and create real change.

We believe that impact is made every day in Clinton, which truly embodies what it is to be an All-America City.

Clinton was one of 20 U.S. towns selected earlier this year as a finalist for the award and is vying to be one of 10 selected Sunday night for the distinction, annually bestowed by the National Civic League. The local All-America City Committee, city leaders, residents and supporters Denver, Colo., made their way out west earlier this week.

Clinton was a finalist back in 2009 — the last time it entered — just as it was three times before that, winning in 2007.

Each time, city leaders, residents and the local All-America City delegation shared the best their community had to offer, giving of themselves toward attaining something all could share. It truly is an effort of many, from those whose stories are at the heart of the annual All-America City theme to those who act as storytellers.

On Saturday night, the city’s delegation will again put their best foot forward as they give their presentation.

They will tell the story of students and faculty at L.C. Kerr School who maintain a school garden that was built — and is now maintained — by the community’s donation of time, effort, money and supplies. Through the garden, young students are taught about Sampson’s agricultural history, where their food comes from and how they can grow crops and eat healthy.

They will tell the story of a driven group of community residents in Clinton’s District 3, who decided that enough was enough, taking back their neighborhood from a criminal element that had enveloped it. With the city’s help, those residents revitalized the cornerstone Newkirk Park, which is now the site of a walking trail, new playground equipment and revamped basketball courts. The park has become a gathering spot for events that unite a once-fractured area.

And, finally, the delegation will tell the story of a global pork production behemoth in Smithfield Foods, the city’s largest taxpayer, whose officials have taken it upon themselves to give back to the community, while being environmentally conscious to neighbors. The industry went above and beyond mandates, covering its 4 million-gallon, above-ground wastewater tank with a geodesic dome. Smithfield officials simply felt it was the right thing to do.

These are just a few of the success stories in the spotlight. There are so many others that could receive attention, and that is a testament to the people who work every day to embody what it is to truly be an All-America City.

From local government, school and civic officials, to business and industry leaders, they dedicate themselves in a collective effort toward improving the quality of life for Clinton’s citizens. We see that when investments in local development, and when new businesses locate and existing ones expand. We see that through the bevy of public art and beautification endeavors and the numerous events — street fairs, parades, holiday events and concert series — that are commonplace in Sampson’s seat.

The All-America City Award is meant to shine a spotlight on the incredible work taking place in communities across the country.

Whether or not Clinton’s name is called out on Sunday as one of the final 10, it is clear to us we’ve already won.