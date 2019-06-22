It’s time to go home

It was back during my just out of college days. Years before I came back to Sampson County, I had started working with the N.C. Department of Revenue. One of my friends back then was Bob. (Not his real name.) Bob was a good guy, but he had a problem. Unlike my other friends, Bob just didn’t know when it was time to go home.

You see, although he had graduated from college, Bob didn’t have a job and was still living at home with his parents. So he was in no hurry to go home. (Looking back, Bob may have been ahead of his time. In his twenties, no job, and still living with his parents, he would have fit in well with many of the current crop of millennials.)

But I had a job, and had to get up in the morning. But Bob would be still hanging around watching TV. Trying to be polite, I would make subtle hints, but to no avail. It would be awhile before he would finally leave. Other friends would have the same problem with Bob. Once, when I finally got Bob to the door, he asked for a glass of water. Then it was another thirty minutes before he finally left.

This happened a few times before I realized that being polite was not going to work. So one night, I finally said, “I’ve got to go to work tomorrow morning. Bob, it’s time for you to go home.” He went home.

Well, I realize once again that subtle hints are not going to work. Being polite and patience has not worked. So maybe this will work.

Fred Smith, it’s time for you to go home.

You came to visit us here in Clinton starting in 2014 and made a commitment to leave by November 2017. Then you kept hanging around, but said you’d be gone by January 2019. Then you said sometime this spring. Summer officially started this week and you are still here. It’s time for you to go home.

The Fred Smith I am talking about is the Fred Smith Co. Fred Smith Co. is the general contractor for the NC Hwy 24 road improvement here in Clinton. They were awarded the construction contract 2013 with a scheduled completion date of November 2017. Continued delays led to an extended January 2019 completion date, and it was once again delayed to sometime this spring.

How did Fred Smith Co. get a highway contract that is now apparent that they were ill-equipped to handle?

As I wrote previously, “The Fred Smith Company bought out C.C. Mangum Company, a Raleigh-based highway contractor, in 2010. Fred Smith, a former state Senator, ran as a Republican for governor in North Carolina in 2008. He lost in the Republican primary to Charlotte mayor, Pat McCrory. Smith then endorsed McCrory. McCrory lost in 2008, but won in 2012. In 2013, Governor McCrory appointed Smith to the North Carolina Economic Development Board. That same year, in 2013, The Fred Smith Company was awarded the large contract for their part of the NC 24 widening project by the NCDOT.”

As I said back then, you do the math.

Just like my friend asking for a glass of water, I’m beginning to wonder if Fred Smith is doing some things just to hang around Clinton longer. I’ve noticed that over the past couple of weeks the highway construction crews are tearing up and reworking the medians on Sunset Ave., redoing the drain covers in the roadway and busting up the cement in some of the sidewalk that appeared to be completed. There have been understandable delays in the project due to problems with underground utilities, weather, the tight labor market, etc. But for a highway construction project to take almost two years longer than originally stated is not understandable.

The delayed completion of the highway work on Sunset Avenue has just been an inconvenience for myself and for most of us. But I’m sure that for many of the businesses and property owners along Sunset Ave., the cost has been financial, as well as the aggravation.

So it’s time for Fred Smith to finish and go home. We’ll even give you a glass of water as you head down the road.

By Mac McPhail Contributing columnist

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]

