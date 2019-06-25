Life with my cousin Kenny

Several years ago, when I came home from church, we had a surprise guest. My cousin Kenny, who was out on assignment, stopped by to visit while he was in the area.

He worked as a private investigator for an insurance company based in Chicago, Ill., and was down here working on an insurance fraud case in Jacksonville.

Graduating from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, his dream was to become a police officer.

But for now, he was satisfied with taking photographs of people who took out fraudulent claims against their insurance company.

Being 12 years my junior, I remember Kenny as a toddler when I used to bounce him on my knee. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing a hulking 230 pounds, he could now bounce me on his knee.

When he entered the first grade, I had just moved out of state to begin my college education in Springfield, Mo. After that, I didn’t get very many opportunities to see my little cousin.

One of the most indelible memories I have of my cousin was when our grandfather died. During the funeral, I will never forget sitting next to the then 10-year-old on a small sofa as he gingerly rested his head against my shoulder with tears filling his big blue eyes. I stretched my arm around him to embrace his limp body as we attempted to comfort one another.

He had spent the weekends at our grandparents’ house, going to church with grandma for as long as I could remember. Pappy Farrell was like a second father to Kenny.

A few years later, after college ended and I began my short stint as a school teacher, I moved back to Pennsylvania and lived with my Grandma Farrell for awhile, which is when I got re-acquainted with Kenny, who was then in junior high school.

He still stayed at grandma’s house every weekend and went to church with her. Over the course of the next three years, my little cousin, who was growing up before my very eyes, became my best friend.

I looked forward to those fun-filled nights when we made our weekly video run and stayed up half the night eating popcorn and horsing around. Our grandmother would usually come running and tell us to be quiet because we were making too much noise.

Probably the most cherished memory I have of my cousin was when he got his driver’s license.

I was the one who had the unique opportunity, if you can call it that, of taking Kenny to the DMV for his driving test.

You see, I had a little red Geo Metro at the time, and all the kids turning 16 that I knew wanted to take their driving test in my vehicle because of its compact size. However, my cousin was the only one who ever had the privilege of doing so.

Funny thing was, my little red hot rod had a mind of its own. It would pop off buttons at the drop of a hat.

Actually, the buttons for the windshield wipers and headlights would pop off when pushed because they needed a little Elmer’s Glue. I was just too lazy to take the time and glue them on properly.

So, when I used those two mechanisms, I would put my hand over all the buttons when switching them off so they wouldn’t detach. Most of the time I remembered, but sometimes I had to go searching my vehicle for the missing part.

I explained the button situation to Kenny before he got behind the wheel because I knew the examiner would make him demonstrate their use. After I left the vehicle, my cousin was on his own.

After the driving test, I knew things didn’t go very well by the look on my cousin’s face. When I asked him what happened, Kenny only ran past me to the rear of the building.

I thought, “He may have failed the test; but he didn’t have to act like that.”

As I watched him lie down on his stomach and crawl up under the first vehicle in line, I thought, “Is this his version of a temper tantrum?” Then I saw him reaching for something under the vehicle; and I knew the reason for his odd behavior.

Upon getting off the ground, he grinned as he held one of my headlight buttons in his hand like some sort of prize.

The first thing the examiner asked my cousin to do, even before he started driving, was to demonstrate the use of the headlights and windshield wipers.

Well, the driver side window was open, so when Kenny turned off the headlights, the button flew out the window. To make matters worse, when he turned off the wipers, the button hit the officer in the stomach.

After completing what he thought was a flawless driving test, the officer told my cousin he flunked the test. Since he was all flustered after the button ordeal, Kenny completely missed the stop sign at the beginning of the course.

When he asked if he could drive home, I said, “Are you crazy? You didn’t see the stop sign on the driving course. I think it will be awhile before I let you take my life in your hands on the open road.”

He passed the test the second time around.

I later confessed that I too had to take the test twice – the first time I drove the car up over the curb going into the “K” turn.

So you see, our wacky driving habits run in the family.

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

