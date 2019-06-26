Triumph in sharing our story

No, Clinton was not selected an All-America City, but a curious thing happened. The local delegation returned home beaming with a pride that comes from sharing their beloved community’s success story, chapters from which continue to be written.

The Clinton All-America City effort has turned out to be a heartwarming story of triumph in other ways.

The committee and supporters were able to represent those who positively impact their neighborhoods every day, giving a snapshot on a national stage of Clinton’s innovative endeavors designed to continually improve this place. In that effort, they shared lasting bonds with each other, as well as the new friends they met in Denver, who touted their towns in similar fashion.

As one of 20 finalists for the National Civic League’s All-America City Award, Clinton’s committee took part in three days of events where this city’s greatness was put on full display for others across this nation.

The local delegation was a part of something bigger than themselves, and we appreciate their time, effort and dedication in the process. They drew inspiration from many different people, each day selecting someone to recognize.

They honored late Mayor Pro Tem Maxine Harris, former Council member who pushed for the city’s All-America City recognition in previous years and led a charge to revitalize District 5. They recognized Dale Johnson, former city attorney who was part of the winning All-America City presentation in 2007. They also paid tribute to the late deacon James L. Newkirk, the namesake for Newkirk Park, whose turnaround was detailed in this year’s presentation.

That nod to the past is what Clinton is about — paying homage to history and tradition, while building off of it.

To everyone who served on the committee, supported the cause through word and deed — including the $50,000 raised in the effort — as well as those who play a role in the projects highlighted, we thank you.

The Clinton team’s journey wasn’t just about spreading the greatness happening in Clinton, but about those relationships that will last long after the suitcases are tucked away and the boarding passes discarded.

“We, as a team, have forged new friendships with one another and many cities across the country,” Clinton’s All-America City Committee Jeff Shipp said this week. “We’re bringing back new ideas from other communities to continue making positive advances for our city.”

Both Shipp and City Councilman Darue Bryant said the team represented this community with pride and excellence, both calling the city’s selection as one of 20 across the country an awesome achievement.

Despite not being part of the last 10, Bryant said, “we are still coming home as winners and have left an everlasting impression upon competing teams from across the nation.”

We couldn’t agree more. The copious successes of Clinton will carry on, through the many special events and revitalization projects, the new structures that are going up and the existing ones that are being revamped and adorned with public art.

For all of these many activities, we are grateful. And to the many who dedicate themselves to making Clinton a great place to call home, we are indebted to you and look forward to the next chapter.