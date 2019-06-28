Revolution — of the wheel

No one knows when the first wheel turned, but it was a long time ago. Many inventions contribute to our modern way of life, but what would life be like without the ancient wheel? Two-wheeled carts were probably among the first devices that used wheels. Roman Emperors paraded on two-wheeled chariots. Stone wheels were used to grind grain. Water wheels were used to power grist mills and propel boats. Military catapults were moved on wheels and, more recently, cannons moved on wheels.

In the late 1800s, cities were rapidly increasing in population. Horse transportation still worked in the countryside, but cities could not accommodate horses because they required land for grazing or barns for storage of hay, and horses were causing an urban waste problem. Bicycles became a popular means of transportation. Women began riding bicycles, although not without enduring some criticism. By 1900, just before those “newfangled horseless carriages” made their debut, there were approximately 300 U.S. companies manufacturing bicycles. Bicycle transportation was the wave of the future that would replace horses. The wheel was the essence of bicycle design.

Wheels in the form of gears, pulleys, and rollers became an essential part of industrial machinery. Trains that operate on our railroad system require wheels. The farm machinery used to produce our food supply moves on wheels. The invention of rubber tires made wheels indispensable to our modern world. U.S. citizens operate 250 million automobiles and trucks and drive three trillion miles each year. Worldwide, there are 1.2 billion automobiles and trucks and too many motorcycles to count. There are 39 million commercial airline flights in the world each year, and the aircraft would experience some very hard landings without wheels and rubber tires. Even our luggage is on wheels.

And those rolling baby strollers are the way to travel. If you go to the fairgrounds, you will probably see a Ferris wheel, or, at a casino, a roulette wheel, and the rudders of some ships were controlled by a wheel. The Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicle (moon buggy) that U.S. astronauts used on the moon in 1971 moved on wheels. Your automobile probably has a steering wheel. The streets and sidewalks frequently carry skateboards and scooters and, occasionally, a battery powered, self-balancing, single wheel device that bears a striking resemblance to the stone wheel one of the characters in the B.C. newspaper cartoon rides on.

U.S. cities, being jammed with automotive traffic and with health concerns attributable to insufficient exercise, are redesigning some of their streets to provide safe travel for bicyclists including safe home-to-school routes for children. About 18 million bicycles are sold in the U.S. each year, approximately three times the number of automobiles. Electric bicycles are rapidly gaining popularity.

Wheelchairs are an immense benefit for some citizens.

We would be seriously inconvenienced if we lost our electronic devices and in trouble if we lost electric lights and air conditioning. But, without the wheel, that primitive invention, it is difficult to imagine what our economy and our way of life would be.

By Jack Stevenson Guest columnist

Jack Stevenson is retired. He served two years in Vietnam as an infantry officer, retired from military service and worked three years as a U.S. Civil Service employee. He also worked in Egypt as an employee of the former Radio Corporation of America (RCA). Currently, he reads history, follows issues important to Americans and writes commentary for community newspapers.

