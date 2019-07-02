To the editor:

The Fourth of July marks the founding of the United States — a country that has acted as a beacon of freedom and economic opportunity to people around the world. Today, that mantra couldn’t be more true.

The current economy is as vibrant and explosive as a firework display. Millions of new jobs — ranging from factory workers to nurses to tech specialists—have been created in communities across the country. Moreover, the unemployment rate has dropped to the lowest level in five decades; for African- and Hispanic-Americans, it’s at an all-time low.

Those towards the lower-end of the economic ladder are experiencing impressive progress as well. Americans belonging to the bottom 25 percent of wage earners — making roughly $20,000 a year or less—have seen the most rapid pay increases. And wage levels for blue collar workers continue to grow faster than those of their supervisors.

On Thursday, millions of Americans will be observing the achievements the U.S. has made over the past 243 years. Luckily, more opportunity exists now than in recent history — paving the way for even more progress. That’s something to truly celebrate.

Elaine Parker

President

Job Creators Network Foundation