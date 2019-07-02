Fast food worker or stuntman?

After three years of teaching sixth grade at a Christian school in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pa., I moved back to the Tar Heel State where my parents took up residence.

Through a chain of events, that fall we ended up moving to Duplin County in September 1994, where my family lived in a brick ranch home on the edge of Rose Hill for the next three and a half years.

Moving twice within a three-month period was hard enough, but trying to find a job during a topsy-turvy economy was even harder.

My hope of finding a plush job that would have me financially set for the rest of my life was slowly dwindling along with the cushion of cash in my savings account.

I was desperate.

The one place I had not applied for a job was at a fast-food restaurant. I had worked in a couple of those type businesses before and they always turned out badly for me in the end.

After church one Sunday evening, my family and I went out with a few of the church-goers to the local Hardee’s in Wallace.

I couldn’t help but notice the “Help Wanted” sign prominently displayed on the front counter.

Toward the end of our evening of friendly banter, I walked up to the counter to ask for an application. Not only did the lovely lady behind the counter give me an application, she also scheduled an interview for the following day.

As soon as the short interview had ended, I found myself holding two freshly starched uniforms and being asked to report to work at 6 a.m. the following morning.

Talk about divine intervention.

So, I spent the night before my big day skimming through the handbook and memorizing the pricing keyboard to be ready for my first order of the day.

I must admit, getting up before the crack of dawn wasn’t my favorite thing to do, but bringing home a steady paycheck was worth more than a few lost winks of sleep.

Other than a handful of stifled yawns left over from a rough night’s sleep, I overlooked the fatigue my body was fighting once customers started trickling into the eatery to greet another day.

In the blink of an eye, my first day of taking customers food orders had come and gone.

The morning crew leader had me training at the drive-thru window for two weeks before realizing the owner desired me to work as a counter cashier.

Talk about your major mix-ups.

Working the front line was a lot different than working the window. However, I kept a cool head and was retrained as a front line cashier within a couple of days.

The lunch crowd was much more intense than the early bird breakfast club. A couple more cashiers as well as a few more line cooks were recruited to handle the swarm of hungry patrons.

My cash register was closest to the food pick-up station, which made it more convenient for me to get my customers’ orders to them quickly and accurately.

But, of course, all bets were off when I sought to reduce my seemingly endless line by moving my legs a tad bit faster than they would carry me.

In my hastiness, I would sometimes stumble on the way back to my work station and throw a customer’s French fries across the counter more times than I care to remember.

I would inevitably say, “Sorry, the fries are on me.”

Once a customer caught me off guard by responding. “No, I believe the fries are on me.” My face must have turned 10 shades of red.

But that was peanuts compared to the day when French fries were thrown all over me as I flew across the room on my backside with what seemed like the whole world watching.

One of my co-workers, who just happened to be working the drive-thru window, was standing directly in front of the French fry station. She was like a locomotive that couldn’t be stopped.

Desiring to keep pace with the customers at the front counter, I maneuvered my way around her to pick up an order of fries. Just when I least expected it, my co-worker turned on her heels and came barreling straight for me. As we collided with one another, all I could do was close my eyes and wait for impact as I plunged to the floor.

I think I chose the wrong profession. I should have been a stunt man because it was like a clip from a Jackie Chan flick.

After losing my footing, I peeked out from behind my closed eyelids to see the world around me come to a grinding halt as I flew across the grease-covered floor to an unseen destination.

I passed by another co-worker mixing a milkshake before hitting the wall at the drive-thru.

Just when I thought the cataclysmic event was over, I noticed a tall cup of iced tea teetering on the edge of the counter. Before anyone could react, the cool beverage splattered all over my freshly starched uniform as it came crashing down upon me.

I resigned my position a month later after accepting a teaching post. I don’t know who was more ecstatic — me or my employer.

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

