More jobs and a greener environment

Creating more jobs while practicing environmental conservation. I believe that is something all North Carolinians can rally behind.

This is exactly what our state’s top manufacturing industry, forest products, is doing on a daily basis through its forest stewardship. North Carolina is blessed with plentiful forest resources, and these have become a powerful tool for rural job creation since colonial days.

You may not realize it, but one company, Enviva Partners, is using our renewable forest resources and our professionally trained logging workforce to reduce pollution on a global scale.

Enviva produces renewable bioenergy in the form of wood pellets to power converted coal plants across the globe. Converting coal plants to bioenergy yields major environmental benefits, including lowering carbon emissions by more than 74 percent compared to coal.

Enviva Partners, the largest wood pellet manufacturer in the world, has invested more than $500 million into North Carolina, supporting over 1,200 jobs and $500 million in economic activity.

Now, the company is planning to expand its facility in Sampson County, which already supports 95 good-paying jobs. In fact, Enviva is poised to expand the number of jobs in our state by 25 percent this year alone.

These jobs numbers also don’t include the numerous indirect jobs that have been created as a result of Enviva’s commitment in the state, such a truck drivers and loggers. As someone who has lived my entire life in southeastern NC, these types of direct and indirect jobs are vital to the health of our rural communities.

On July 15, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality will hold a public hearing to discuss Enviva’s permit to expand in Sampson. While opponents to Enviva’s permit may express concerns over deforestation, these positions aren’t always rooted in fact.

Opponents of harvesting techniques such as clear-cutting as part of a forest management plan are simply ignoring the fact that demand for forest products incentivizes landowners to continue to reinvest in their forestland – to plant more trees, keeping the forestry cycle intact.

The most recent forest inventory data proves this. According to statistics from the United States Department of Agriculture, North Carolina has approximately 150,000 more acres of forest land in 2018 than it did in 2013 — now totaling more than 18.7 million acres. This is remarkable when you consider how North Carolina’s population has increased over this same period.

The people of North Carolina should be proud that Enviva wants to expand in our state, providing more markets for forest land owners and jobs for local communities. After all, data shows that biomass only accounts for 7 percent of all harvests in our state.

Michael Walters is a former three-term NC State Senator representing District 13 and currently serves as the President of Claybourn Walters Logging Company, Inc. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University and is involved in industry-related organizations including the North Carolina Forestry Association and chairman of the Board of Forestry Mutual Insurance Company.

