Wood pellet fight comes to Sampson

Enviva Pellets is seeking to expand in Sampson, a move that would aid tax base and job creation — direly needed in this county. The proposal is not without push-back and several groups have made it their mission to end Enviva, chiding the company for its role as a world leader in what they deem a destructive industry.

We’ve seen this before with waves of local opposition to industries such as NOVI and Fibrowatt, but this seems to be led more by environmental groups around the state and less by local residents. With that said, there are points to be made on both sides, and thankfully they and all others wishing to speak to the issue — to have their voices heard and give pointed feedback about the industry and its impacts, both positive and negative — will have the opportunity to do just that.

On Monday, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s (NCDEQ) Division of Air Quality will hold a public hearing at Sampson Community College to discuss Enviva’s permit to expand in Sampson. We appreciate the open forum.

The company currently operates a 500,000-metric ton wood pellet manufacturing facility over a 200-acre expansion near Faison. Enviva officials say the permit will enable added emission controls to ensure compliance with federal and state air quality standards, while offering flexibility in wood procurement procedures toward boosting production.

Compliance with regulations is crucial. The plant can’t stay open if it doesn’t.

At the same time, wood pellet plants emit gases called volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, byproducts of burning fuel such as gasoline, wood, coal or natural gas. Those pollutants can cause cardiovascular and respiratory health problems like asthma, heart attacks and cancer.

Opponents have maintained that Enviva devastates tens of thousands of acres of forests across the U.S. South, shipping them overseas to be burned for dirty biomass energy — “harming our forests, communities and our climate at every step of the process,” a widely-circulated memo from environmental group Dogwood Alliance states.

They and others have sought to curtail Enviva operations, while calling on Governor Roy Cooper to place a moratorium on the wood pellet industry as a whole in favor of a move toward wind and solar power.

Enviva owns and operates seven plants in the southeastern United States that produce over 3 million metric tons of wood pellets annually. That includes three other plants across North Carolina in addition to Sampson’s. Pellets are exported primarily to power plants in the United Kingdom and Europe that previously were fueled by coal.

Converting those coal plants means lowering carbon emissions significantly. That is a positive step.

Enviva recently announced a partnership with the Earthworm Foundation to enhance responsible sourcing and a collaboration with The Longleaf Alliance and other organizations to help restore longleaf pine forest ecosystems around its plants, beginning with a pilot project near Enviva’s new Hamlet plant in Richmond County.

More pollution controls were also added to that plant in the wake of a complaint filed in state administrative court by Clean Air Carolina against Enviva and NCDEQ.

Positive efforts are being made.

Merely demanding Enviva go away or that the governor enact a moratorium will not help Sampson County government when it’s struggling to find the tax base it lost because Enviva was forced to close up shop. Nor will it replace those jobs.

Enviva Partners has invested more than $500 million into North Carolina, supporting over 1,200 jobs and $500 million in economic activity. Enviva expects to expand that jobs number by 25 percent this year alone.

Enviva has invested close to $130 million during its years in Sampson, where more than 90 direct jobs have been created. County leaders have used Enviva as the prime example of the success Sampson can have in economic development, the blueprint it wants to replicate in building the tax base.

The expansion of that industry would be a boon to the county, and a stronger foundation.

Enviva officials said they look forward to setting the record straight on Monday. We hope there is information provided that appeases those who have concerns.

For those coming into the county from elsewhere, to urge that a local industry be denied its proposed expansion and be shuttered, please also bring your ideas for how this county can recruit a nine-digit dollar investment to take its place.