Caught by the law’s long arm

When I first went to work for the Sampson independent, I begin is a crime reporter. I rubbed shoulders with law enforcement officers practically everyday. Ironically, it was not the first time I encountered the long arm of the law.

I was a young and immature 14-year-old when my little sister and I had our first brush with the law.

A mutual friend of my sister’s told us about an abandoned house that sat on a hill the next street over from where she lived. She has been to the place and said it had all kinds of things lying around on the floor.

So, we decided to investigate the situation a little further.

For anyone who has ever seen the movie Psycho, this house sitting on the hill looked very similar to that one. It was spooky.

When we checked out the house, it was just as my sisters’ friend had told us. There was an abundance of things scattered about the floor. It was as if someone had thrown everything in the air and left it where it fell. It was apparent to us that no one lived there.

We eyed several items through a window on the front porch, which appealed to our individual taste. We decided it was in our best interest to acquire those items.

So against our better judgment, we lifted the window we had been looking through, propping it open with a piece of wood, and climbed into the house.

We made a careful search of the entire house to be sure there wasn’t anyone there before beginning the quest for our treasure. With the exception of the abundant supply of things thrown about in nearly every room, the house was pretty much empty.

Among the many things lying about were several articles of clothing, books, papers, many different kinds of jewelry and even an old guitar case.

After making our selections, we promptly left through the front door and down the steps to the street below for everyone to see.

Once we had our prized possessions, none of us wanted to take them home for fear our parents would find them and start asking questions. So we did the only thing we could do – we hid them in my clubhouse, located in the attic above the garage in our backyard.

After our first trip to the deserted house, we were hooked. Our life of crime and corruption had begun. We made daily trips to the deserted house to gather more precious treasures, stashing them in my hideout.

After about a week, or thievery abruptly came to a halt. I was carrying a load of goods around the side of the two-story structure when I spotted a police officer and another gentleman pointing towards the house from the street below.

Dropping everything in my hands, I quickly went to the back door and yelled, “Get out! It’s the cops!”

It was every man for himself. I took off running through neighbors’ yards, over flower beds and under clothes lines. I didn’t stop or look back until I reached the safe house – my hideout above our garage.

Ironically, I couldn’t run more than three steps without falling due to my disability. However, looking through an upstairs window in the abandoned house, my sister and her friend saw me running like the wind.

To this day, my sister said she never saw me run so fast in all my life. It just goes to show that you never know what you’re capable of doing until you get into a certain situation. In this case, I was fleeing with the cops.

I left my little sister and her friend to fend for themselves. They didn’t fare as well as I did. They were busted. My parents were horrified when they glanced through the window to see a police cruiser drive up to the house with my sister in the back seat.

My father was the pastor of one of the local churches in town. We were the preacher’s kids.

The man who owned the house didn’t press any charges and even offered to let us each keep one item from the house. Of course, my father wouldn’t hear of it.

The owner’s daughter has lived in the house and was in the process of moving her things out when we arrived on the scene to help her along, so to speak.

After my sister ratted me out the police, the owner of the house and my father came looking for me in my hideout.

I pulled the ladder, the only way up to my shack, through the ceiling rafters and refused to give up myself.

The only other thing I remember about that particular incident was lowering all of our new-found treasures to the proper authorities. My memory gets a little cloudy after that.

But you can be sure that I received a good old-fashioned whipping. Remember now, my father was a minister. He firmly believed in the Biblical saying, “Spare the rod and spoil the child.”

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

