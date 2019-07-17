Air hearing offers quality, vital discourse

A packed auditorium for a public hearing on air quality is slightly surprising, but more than anything it’s encouraging.

It shows the care people have in their communities and the ownership they feel over their planet. It also shows just how important the issue of climate change has become in recent years — and how that will impact any biomass facility going forward. Controls must become more stringent as regulations call for cleaner and cleaner renewable energy.

It’s a key platform for many politicians, and a passion of environmentalists and others across the globe.

To see a horde of people speak on both sides on a wood pellet plant’s proposed expansion in a small rural community, some coming from counties — or states — away to address an issue they feel may have an adverse effect on residents and the environment, shows a persistence, attentiveness and determination that we wish existed with a variety of other local issues.

Likewise, those willing to take their time to fight for a local industry they know has economic benefits and has strived in its few years of operation here to become a valued member of this county is also to be lauded.

Regardless, the hundreds of people who were a part of Monday’s hearing on Enviva Pellet Sampson’s proposed expansion — and the dozens who spoke — did not sit back and have a decision dictated to them, like we see too often in government at every level.

A hot-button issue will inevitably come around and the scathing comments and calls for action and accountability flood social media. Then, when it comes time to actually have that voice heard in a real and effective way — to put it on the record to the face of those decision-makers — it proves little more than keyboard activism, posturing, karma mining.

That body of just a handful of people will make the decision and those keyboard warriors who chose to stay away can continue to lament the ails of what they see as a supposedly crooked government. “It’s all fixed.” Ok, but you weren’t there. You chose to remain silent. Then, when it came time to vote, you probably stayed home.

Government needs watchdogs. Issues like the modification of an air permit so a wood pellet production plant can up production by 22 percent requires attention. There is a checks and balances, and we appreciate that.

On Monday, what we saw was two sides rallying for their respective causes and many spoke eloquently, with passion and respect, to their position.

One side spoke to the economic benefits, and the investment already made, by Enviva Pellets. The controls they have already put in place to control emissions, and the future controls that would be installed with an expansion. People in the community praised Enviva for the indirect jobs they have created in Sampson and surrounding counties, while reaching out and actually becoming a vested member of them.

One side spoke to the ripple effect this expansion, and the spread of a still-unknown wood pellet industry might have here and elsewhere. With worries about climate change, is wood biomass worse than coal? They noted deforestation and the adverse health impacts to the surrounding community that may come as a result, asking that the full impact of pellet plants be studied — and a moratorium on any expansion be an enacted until more information is known.

The Division of Air Quality has a lot to think about, and that’s the whole point. Voices were heard. A conversation is happening because people made it happen.

John Swope, executive director of the Sampson County Economic Development Commission, was one of many who shared his support for Enviva. As the economic developer, he was one of the first to speak to them the better part of a decade ago. He spoke to their integrity. They delivered what they promised.

Enviva promised 79 jobs. They’ve delivered more than 90.

Enviva said they’d invest between $90 million, maybe over $100 million. To date, they’ve invested $129 million.

“They are our neighbors, they are our friends,” Swope said at the hearing. “They’re good people. Everybody in this room is good people. We’re very fortunate in our state to have a public forum to have this discussion.”

And we’re fortunate so many took advantage of that forum Monday night.