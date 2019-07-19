The expansion of Enviva, and your two cents

At the close of business today, the time will elapse to submit comments to be considered in a proposed expansion of Enviva Pellets’ Sampson plant, a permit issuance for which will ultimately be decided by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s (NCDEQ) Division of Air Quality.

So we urge you — whether for or against — to have your voice heard. Many did that at a packed Division of Air Quality hearing in Clinton earlier this week. The opportunity is still on the table.

Comments can be submitted via the until 5 p.m. today (Friday, July 19). Those comments on the draft permit can be submitted via email to [email protected] Type “Enviva Sampson 18a” in the subject line.

As we believe an informed commenter can often prove to be the most persuasive kind, allow us to offer a brief synopsis.

In just three years of operations, the world’s largest wood pellet producer Enviva has been a boon to the local economy.

There are 95 people employed at the Sampson plant, located in the Faison area close to the Duplin line. The plant supports hundreds more indirect jobs in the area, including local loggers and truckers, notably Sampson’s Ezzell Trucking. In total, Enviva has invested more than $500 million into North Carolina, supporting over 1,200 jobs. Enviva is poised to expand that jobs figure by 25 percent this year alone.

In Sampson, a modified air permit would mean boosting production from 537,625 tons to 657,000 tons, more emission controls and growing an investment that already hovers around $130 million.

North Carolina is home to more Enviva facilities — four in total — than anywhere else. And they are among the largest in the world, with an annual production capacity of about 2 million tons, or 15 percent of the total U.S. annual production capacity. Enviva’s seven plants in the Southeast United States produce more than 3 million tons of wood pellets each year.

Those pellets are exported primarily to power plants in the United Kingdom and Europe that were previously fueled by coal, enabling them to reduce their lifetime carbon footprint by about 80 percent.

However, that is accomplished, Enviva opponents maintain, through our carbon footprint growing.

Any expansion of carbon-emitting projects — like Enviva and the wood pellet industry — stands in direct contradiction with North Carolina’s commitment and responsibility to act on climate change, environmental groups said.

Last year, Gov. Roy Cooper signed Executive Order No. 80, making a climate promise to reduce this state’s greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent. Environmental activists said NCDEQ has the obligation to deliver on that promise “and promote truly clean and renewable energy.”

“An increasing body of scientific evidence shows that burning trees for utility-scale electricity releases more greenhouse gas emissions than fossil fuels do,” Dogwood Alliance maintains. “This market has resulted in more intensive and extensive logging of forests, depleting the very ecosystems on which we depend for sequestering and storing CO2.”

Dogwood, Clean Air Carolina and other organizations have called on a moratorium on the expansion of any industrial-scale wood pellet production, until North Carolina has developed and conducted a study to assess the cumulative impact of the industry on climate, communities and forests — an impact that still is not fully known for a relatively new industry, they said.

Enviva officials, loggers, foresters, truckers and other local officials have cited the community partnerships, environmental stewardship, significant tax investment and job creation the company has brought with it. Enviva has dismissed deforestation claims, while standing by their sustainability efforts and their compliance with regulatory standards.

“After we have installed all the (emission) controls that we have committed to install,” said Yana Kravtsova, vice president of Environmental Affairs and Chief Compliance Officer at Enviva, “this will be the best controlled facility in the United States, if not the world.”

To see Enviva’s permit and the Environmental Justice snapshot of the affected area, visit the NCDEQ Division of Air Quality website at ncair.org.

To read about Enviva and their facilities, as well as their sustainability efforts, visit envivabiomass.com.

Two of the most outspoken groups against Enviva and the wood pellet industry have been Clean Air Carolina and Dogwood Alliance, which can be visited at cleanaircarolina.org and dogwoodalliance.org.

The Rachel Carson Council, whose oft-cited “Clear Cut” report, which studies wood-pellets, Enviva and environmental justice — and whose findings have been disputed by Enviva officials — can be found at rachelcarsoncouncil.org.