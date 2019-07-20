That conversation is long overdue

Coming to terms with the fact that Clinton did not receive the ultimate designation of being an All-America City, let’s resolve to become one of those “communities that engages residents in innovative, inclusive and effective efforts to tackle critical challenges,” even the most difficult ones. Now, in the meantime, if we squander this new opportunity to bring about meaningful changes for the greater advancement of equality and justice for all, I will be the first to say, “shame on you.”

Great! Now, let’s roll up our sleeves, realize we have work to do, and work together at building our community to its future. As community members, we must join together and continue the fight for a truly just society. And just for the record, Clinton can become a truly creditable All-America City if we are willing to create a community vision of equal justice and equal opportunity for all. This process begins with each individual having the dedication and commitment to making a difference in our community, a community that will allow everyone to thrive if they are willing to work hard.

Without a doubt, I do applaud Clinton’s All-America City Committee’s focus on creating healthy communities in Clinton which demonstrated a great deal of progress and innovation involving a broad collaborative spirit. Now, we must apply that same enthusiasm and zeal to address other existing challenges that we have ignored year in and year out. Until we come to realize the impact the history of slavery still has on us today, we will never be able to make full use of our great potential as a community, and that will be “shame on us.”

With that said, let me pose two questions: “Why are we still allowing ourselves to be held hostage by the ghosts of slavery, Jim Crow, and racism?” Secondly, “Why are we having such difficulty coming to terms with our past?” Now, let me suggest that we begin this long, overdue conversation by addressing the future of the Confederate statue, located in the heart of downtown Clinton, which was dedicated on May 10, 1916, over 50 years following the Civil War and emancipation of the slaves, to serve as a reminder to everyone that the South’s Lost Cause was still just.

Now, make no mistake about it, the South fought the Civil War to defend and maintain its $2 billion dollars investment in slavery and the Southern way of life built around that same institution. And that Confederate memorial was erected for those still grieving the “good old days.” Today, one hundred three year later, it is only fair that the city of Clinton and Sampson County provide a public forum at which local citizens can come together to share their thoughts concerning the future of the Confederate statue in downtown Clinton.

To be sure, change takes time. If you believe, however, we need to work together at building our community to its future, the work begins now!

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Larry-Sutton-1.jpg

By Larry Sutton Contributing columnist

Larry Sutton served as a teacher at Clinton High School. He is now retired.

Larry Sutton served as a teacher at Clinton High School. He is now retired.