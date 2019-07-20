A message in the numbers

In just over a month, many just graduated Sampson County students will be heading off to college. Many will come home for the weekends, the holidays and the summer once they start college. But the truth is, most will probably not be coming back to live in Sampson County once they graduate from college. And the statistics bear that out.

Last month, I was in a meeting and received a report showing employment and population figures from the N.C. Dept. of Commerce for some counties in this area. The counties in the presentation (Sampson, Lee, Harnett and Chatham) grew in population at a 6 percent rate from 2012 to 2017. This is slightly above the 5.4 percent growth for the entire state of North Carolina.

That sounds good. But below those figures in the report was a troubling statement. It read, “Sampson is the only part of the region (the four counties) that is not growing. The county lost 138 residents between 2012 and 2017.” I was reminded of a presentation I heard a couple of years ago that presented basically the same story. That presentation also stated that there is projected to be little growth in population in Sampson County for the next twenty years.

As I continued to scan over the report, I noticed some more bothersome statistics. Sampson County has actually shown a loss, a -2.2 percent, in the number of jobs in the county from 2012 to 2018. This is in contrast to a 6.5 percent growth for the four counties in the study and a 13 percent growth for North Carolina as a whole for the same period.

On the plus side, the unemployment rate in Sampson County compares favorably with the rest of the region and the state, around 4 percent, even as the actual size of the labor force shrank slightly. Also, after adjusting for inflation, Sampson County saw a 10.6 percent growth in real wage between 2012 and 2018, which is above the North Carolina growth rate of 9 percent.

But how much are those wages? There was a graph in the report showing the real median household income for 2017. The state average was a little over $50,000 for the year. For Chatham County, one of the four counties in the report, the average was slightly over $60,000. Harnett and Lee Counties were right around the state average. For Sampson County the average was only just over $40,000. So the median household income in Sampson County for 2017 was approximately 25 percent lower than the state average and 50 percent lower than Chatham County.

But what about those college students? At the end of the report, there was a graph showing the amount of educational attainment. While the percentage of the population that has obtained a Bachelor’s Degree or higher in the other three counties has increased 2 or 3% between 2012 and 2017, the percentage in Sampson County has dropped around one percent. The percentage dropped from 13.2 to 12.5 percent.

So what does this mean? Well, if the population in Sampson County isn’t growing, and there are less adults in the county with a college diploma, then most of those kids we send off to college aren’t coming back home. And, from conversations I’ve had in the past, this is true across all racial and ethnic groups.

Of course, a college degree is no guarantee of a higher paycheck. (It may just be a sign of a lot of student loan debt.) And many well-paying jobs are available without a degree. But most of them will involve additional training and education. That’s where our local community college can meet the need. But, on average, a college degree does mean more income, and less people with those degrees mean less income and money in Sampson County.

So, what is the message in all those numbers and statistics given above? It has been said that every opportunity almost always presents itself initially as a problem. But, unless we recognize that there is a problem, we may miss the opportunity.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_general-pics-025-2-1-3.jpg

By Mac McPhail Contributing columnist

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]