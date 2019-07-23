Landlord has total meltdown

The loony bin!

Yep! That’s where I thought I was the day our landlord cranked up the music on her radio and screamed at the top of her lungs while dancing up and down the corridor throwing her body against the walls on our wing of the building.

I even looked out the window to see if an ambulance had pulled up to the edifice. Surely several armed security guards would break through the main entrance at any moment to cart her off in a straight jacket.

She had completely gone off the rails. I would have offered the psychotic a Valium, if I had one. But I wasn’t about to leave the safety of my office to even attempt to deal with her obvious disturbing antics.

When the crazed lunatic began her rampage through the hallway, I was on the phone with the borough secretary for the Town of Ellsworth. I asked her to excuse me for a moment while I hurriedly locked the door to my office.

Upon my return, the borough secretary wanted to know “what in the world was going on.” I asked if she could hear the noise in the background. She replied in the affirmative and questioned who was making all the racket.

“Oh, that’s our landlord. She went off the deep end.” I looked at my watch. Sure enough, it was lunchtime. The front doors were locked; so no one other than me and the massage therapist could hear her tirade.

Against my better judgment, my then-wife Sharon and I moved our newspaper business to a historic century-old, two-story brick façade building several months earlier.

The Ellsworth Commons was in the small coal mining community of Ellsworth, which was just in the next town over from our previous location. The landlord’s primary objective was to fill the building with a variety of businesses. With a women’s fitness center a martial arts school, we were the third business to settle into the former coal mining office structure.

But the day I saw our landlord exit the building one afternoon wearing a tiara, I knew someone’s elevator didn’t reach the top floor. Her strange behavior started out small and gradually intensified.

Even though the shared community restroom was a work in progress for the entire eight months we occupied our space, she didn’t want any garbage in the lavatory’s trash can.

We were notified in writing of this change in policy after we found a smashed Coke can and a used feminine product in the newspaper’s drop box outside our office door.

Then our shared storage space became an issue. We had to remove the few items packed away to make room for the litter box of the new resident mascot, which roamed all over the premises.

The shared break room was next on our whacked out landlord’s laundry list. We were no longer allowed to put our drinks in the fridge because it somehow interfered with her ear candling business. However, it was all right for them to continue using our microwave.

After having a sit-down to hopefully resolve these insane new policy modifications, the landlord’s ridiculous behavior went into hyper drive; and I promptly moved our microwave into the newspaper office.

She began randomly posting flyers all over the walls, which made it difficult for customers to see the directional signs to our offices. She also took over the foyer as a reception area for her tanning bed and ear candling businesses.

Unbeknownst to us, this crack pot even began locking the front doors to the building for lunch. The main entrance was the customers only way to reach our offices. That was the last straw.

It had been about a month prior that Sharon began taking Thursdays off work. And with our office secretary, my wife’s Aunt Connie, only coming in on Monday, Wednesday,and Friday, I was completely alone in our spacious offices.

Weighed down with running the day-to-day operations of the weekly newspaper and being forced to deal with everything on my own one day a week, I was at the end of my rope. And on top of everything else, I had to deal with this landlord.

Walking into the office that morning, I was totally disgusted with the unkempt mess the foyer became when she whimsically took it over to promote her businesses. Her erratic behavior had even become obvious to the other tenants — none of which were willing to take any action.

Looking at all the ridiculous child-like posters covering the hallways like wallpaper, making it impossible to direct customers to our office, I vowed to do something about it. I was not going to allow this individual to push me around any longer.

By the time I unlocked our office door, the perfect idea hit me like a ton of bricks. I grabbed a large tri-fold piece of cardboard from the corner and snatched a black magic marker off Connie’s desk.

When I finished furiously scribbling, I propped my ingenious sign on the front counter, which would definitely catch anyone’s attention upon entering the newspaper office.

“We apologize for our landlord’s disturbing behavior and hope you were able to find our office without too much trouble. Sincerely, Mark S. Price/owner.”

I figured it would go unnoticed as Thursdays were typically uneventful around the office. But as luck would have it, we had several visitors that day, including our nightmarish landlord.

Not long after seeing the sign, she began her song and dance routine. The apology letter to our customers literally drove her over the edge. Had she been a contestant on American Idol, she would have definitely been given a golden ticket just for laughs.

After hanging up with the borough secretary, I immediately called Sharon; so she could listen to the ranting of a crazed woman. That’s when I told her we were moving out the following day.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

