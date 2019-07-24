Ralph Smith, a dedicated town servant

Ralph Smith was a true servant to the town of Garland, filling the roles of mayor, commissioner and volunteer public works employee through the decades. He spent countless hours tending to water and sewer issues, even when he wasn’t a town official.

Nothing kept Smith from doing what he could for the town he loved. Despite disagreements — and Garland, as a working board in a small town, has seen its fair share — Smith was always a phone call away.

And he answered the call, in so many ways.

Smith was the very definition of a public servant, giving freely of himself and his time toward growing the greatness of Garland so that it might be that much greater.

He served for 12 years as Garland’s mayor, from 1989 through 2001, and another decade-plus as Mayor Pro Tem and commissioner. He returned to the board along with Winifred Hill Murphy at the end of 2011, both as commissioners. Murphy was appointed as mayor not long after, and subsequently elected. Smith was her right hand.

It stayed that way for a long time, and those two — along with the rest of the board — waded through some of the roughest waters the town has seen.

Financial distress nearly caused Garland to sink, but slowly and surely, Winifred and Ralph, along with other board members, delved into the minutiae of every line item in order to get the town out of the red and right the ship.

Once struggling to stay afloat, the town received block grants to restore and renovate senior housing, and infrastructure grants to upgrade the town’s water and sewer pipeline. Art and beautification projects took place and a community park was realized.

None of these things happened because of one person, but with a contingent of citizens invested in their hometown. Playing his role in and out of the board room, Ralph Smith was a vital part of that resurgence over the past eight years.

“He loved Garland and was very committed to helping,” Murphy said. “Garland has lost a great supporter and friend and we are thankful for his many contributions.”

In failing health, Smith was no longer able to attend meetings in the months up to his passing Sunday at the age of 80.

Fittingly, just two earlier on Friday, Austin Brown returned to the Garland board to fill his own unexpired term. The youngest commissioner in the town’s history, Brown was also Smith’s successor as mayor pro tem. Brown resigned, but said he couldn’t leave his post. He wanted to continue the job he was elected by residents to do.

We heard the exact same sentiment from Smith through the years.

The term Smith was serving at the time of his death actually wasn’t even his own.

He was filling a void left by another Garland commissioner, Judy Smith. Ralph resigned in July 2017 and someone else was appointed to his seat. Judy then resigned the very next month, her term not set to expire until 2019.

Enter Ralph Smith. In September 2017, just two months after leaving, he swore the oath of office again.

Murphy, disagreeing with Smith’s departure, declined to administer the oath. She welcomed him back nonetheless.

“I know you didn’t really want me back, but that’s all right,” Smith said to Murphy. “I hope we can get along better than we have in the past, which we may or may not. But I hope we do.”

Murphy preached unity, as Smith took his old seat.

“I don’t know about that chair,” Murphy said with a wry smile. “That’s a revolving chair for everyone who gets in it.”

“Maybe that’ll fit me just right, because I revolve a lot,” Smith shot back with a grin.

The two actually went up against each other in the mayoral race that year, Murphy winning by a decisive margin.

It may seem strange to connect the two, but they were Garland’s core when the town needed it the most, when it’s foundation was anything but sturdy. As other commissioners came and went, there was Winifred and Ralph.

They were at odds with each other during the town’s more tumultuous times, but it never seemed vitriolic. It seemed as though they were two parents bickering over the most beneficial path to their child’s success, and they spent untold hours, elbow to elbow, making decisions that would bring that to fruition.

They worked for the betterment of the town, and that meant some divisiveness, disagreements and deadlocks, but ultimately that was borne out of love and passion for a small Sampson town.

Town Clerk Pam Cashwell called Smith “an extraordinary public servant to the town of Garland,” a man whose love for his town was “deeply rooted in his heart.”

Every town should be so lucky to have that.