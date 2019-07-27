To those who put it on the line each day

Thursday’s series of events in Sampson County displayed the best of law enforcement and emergency personnel, and the duties they perform day in and day out to protect, serve and maintain the safety and security of citizens. It also offered a sobering reminder of just how scary that job can be.

Residences in northern Sampson County were forced to evacuate and the roadway closed off when a routine traffic stop in the heavily-patrolled Spivey’s Corner intersection of U.S. 421 and U.S. 13 yielded a mysterious device, believed to be an explosive.

The investigation led Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and its bomb squad, as well as local emergency personnel, to the driver’s nearby home, where still more of those explosive devices were found.

SBI agents went in and bravely attempted to dismantle and dispose of those devices, but one exploded.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Luper and Special Agent Brian Joy were each transported to the NC Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill, where they were listed in stable and critical condition, respectively.

We are thinking about them, their families and their colleagues, and hope for a speedy recovery from what were reportedly severe, but thankfully non-life-threatening, injuries.

Units were still at the scene of the residence Friday night, including those with the SBI, FBI and ATF, attempting to rid the area of any additional explosives.

First, it is top-notch investigative work that took a routine traffic stop in a heavily-trafficked corridor in northern Sampson to that residence in the first place. That is a credit to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team, which has regularly thwarted drug trafficking and other criminal activity through seemingly innocuous stops that often are anything but.

And it due to the great working relationships between the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and others, including the SBI, that Thursday’s probe soon became a multi-agency effort — key when additional, and often more complex, resources are needed in a hurry, such as agents whose specialty is locating and defusing bombs.

The silver lining to such a frightening ordeal, when the dismantling of an explosive goes awry, is that local emergency personnel were on scene, part of the investigation, as it was unfolding. The emergency medical services they perform on a daily basis over Sampson’s 962 square miles is nothing short of amazing, and we saw that again here.

“Every day, officers across the nation face dangerous uncertainties,” the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said in a prepared statement Friday. “They risk their lives daily to keep each of us out of harm’s way.”

That is true, and often law enforcement officers’ performance, whether police, sheriff, highway patrol or others, comes with a high level of public scrutiny, as it should. But just as we are quick to chide officers who are derelict in their duties, unprofessional in their manner or excessive in their force, we should be just as swift to offer praise and a “thank you” to those first responders whose job it is to protect and serve.

The dangers they face, as we saw this week, are ever-present and can come with a high price.