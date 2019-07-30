Fantasy football champion

My Pittsburgh Steelers may not have won the Super Bowl this past year, but they certainly helped me to win the championship in one of my three fantasy football leagues.

You heard correctly.

I’m no ordinary football fan; I am a fanatic when it comes to the rough and tumble game for control of the almighty pigskin. Not only do I jump up and down and scream and holler at the boob tube when my team messes up; I also want to jump through the television screen and slap the referees when they make a bad call.

So, the fact that I go overboard with fantasy football should come as no surprise. I can’t have just one team. Oh no, that would never do! I have to have not one, not two, but, count them, three fantasy football teams.

That’s right — I’m the ultimate fantasy football guru. Plus, it increases my chances of winning at least one game each week.

But never did I anticipate, winning the big dance and full bragging rights for the remainder of the off season with one of my three teams for the second year in a row.

Put that in your cereal bowl and eat it.

Surely, you didn’t think I could go without mentioning the fact that the previous year I had a Cinderella season by winning all 14 regular season games, not to mention the two playoff games.

Of course, if you talk to my brother-in-law, Tony, he would tell you that I won by default because of the National Anthem boycott. He said all the other guys in my league stopped playing.

But he can think whatever he wants; and for that matter, so can you. It still does not negate the fact that I won every single game, every single week, for the entire season.

Booya!!!

I felt like Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Jack Dawson in Titanic when he stood on the bow of the ship and raised his hands in the air. “I’m king of the world!”

However, I didn’t quite feel that way at the completion of my league draft before the 2018 season began. Instead, I felt more like the mole on the butt of humanity.

Do you know, after drafting several Pittsburgh Steelers to my fantasy football league, making up the majority of my team, the powers that be had the audacity to send me an email stating that due to my mediocre draft selections I was doomed to have a dismal season at best. They even had the nerve to say I would only win 1 out of 14 games.

I was appalled at their presumptive and dismissive attitude. Why, I had the likes of Big Ben Rothisberger, Antonio Brown and Le’veon Bell as part of my roster.

Well… Bell was a huge disappointment with his season holdout for more dinero. What a total waste of talent.

I was just fortunate to trade him for James Conner, who stepped in for Bell and did exceptionally well in both attitude and action after the sellout took his ball and went home.

After the completion of the first week of games, including Monday Night Football’s double feature brawl between the Jets and Lions as well as the Rams and Raiders, I was sporting an Alice in Wonderland Cheshire cat grin. My team won its first game.

It was the feather in my cap I needed to snub my nose at the fantasy football league’s pompous analysts that thought they knew better. Of course, they did predict I would win 1 out of 14 games.

Could this be the only game I would win all season in this particular league? Yikes!!!

But after five games in with a 4-1 record, I was confident that I made the right decision when I stuck by my favorite team on draft day.

Now, I didn’t get the highest score in the league each week. With some of my games, I just squeezed out a win by a slim margin of one point, believe it or not. In fact, after each week’s games were completed, I would look at the standings for my opponent the following week and cringe because of how well they did in that week’s game.

I was really concerned about some of my upcoming adversaries because they had the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., Todd Gurley and Patrick Mahomes on their teams; and those particular players were doing very well in Fantasy Football 2018.

I was flabbergasted at the end of the week’s games and realized I was actually going to win that particular matchup. Because, all of their good players surprisingly had an off week and didn’t live up to their maximum point potential.

It was unimaginable!

The fantasy football gods were cheering me on to victory. I was swimming in the clouds with visions of grandeur in my head. Could this really be happening for the second year in a row?

By the end of the regular season, I had a 12-2 record and was at the top of the leaderboard in my league.

Both of my postseason opponents had scored more points than I had during the regular season; and they also had some top players — Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce — on their teams, which made me rather nervous going into the playoffs.

I was elated when I realized that, not one, but both of my opponents in the postseason had left inactive players on their roster for the playoff games. I jumped up and down and did a jig at the close of the Monday Night Football Game of Week 16, which was the conclusion of the playoffs for fantasy football.

I began singing “We are the Champions” by Queen announcing my jubilant victory of success for fantasy football 2018.

The fantasy football pundits can stick that in their pipe and smoke it. I beat the odds and triumphed over the naysayers.

As the NFL preseason kicks off this Thursday, Aug 1, at 8 p.m. with the nationally televised Hall of Fame game, my mouth is salivating at the thought of another potential success story for this year’s fantasy football season.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_New-Mark-S.-Price-1-4.jpg

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.