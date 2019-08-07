Plenty of talk, but no action after shootings

Another day, another deadly shooting in the United States. Another tragedy followed by sadness, condolences, outrage, finger-pointing and an endless amount of words that translate into zero action to effect change that might stop the next deadly shooting — to halt what has become an unending cycle of violence in this country.

Mass shootings are quickly becoming this nation’s pasttime. Like baseball and apple pie, America stands for its willingness to continue to let gunmen wield assault weapons in public and mow down civilians by the dozen.

The latest was a pair of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that resulted in at least 31 dead and more than 50 injured. That included nine people killed and 27 injured in a historic part of Dayton and 22 people killed and at least 24 wounded at a Walmart in El Paso.

El Paso’s was the deadliest shooting of the year — and for this nation, that’s saying something.

The amount of mass shootings across the U.S. so far in 2019 has outpaced the number of days this year, according to data from the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive, which defines mass shootings as those in which at least four people were shot, excluding the shooter. As of Monday, the 217th day of the year, there were 255 mass shootings in the United States.

The El Paso shooter has been linked to white nationalist rhetoric and a racist manifesto that contained hate speech against Hispanic people.

On Monday, President Donald Trump, no stranger to anti-immigrant speech, tweeted, “We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain. We can never forget them, and those many who came before them.”

”Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform. We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!” he stated.

Immigration reform is an odd coupling, considering nearly all of these mass shooters have been white males from this country.

It has become commonplace for the victims of these shootings to be quickly lost in the whirlwind of 24-hour talking heads and the inevitable political bickering and grandstanding.

Any glimmer of actual discourse — solutions to real life and death problems — soon devolves into a Democrat versus Republican battle, in which Democrats tout the need for increased gun controls that might save lives, and chastise individual Republicans for taking hush money from the National Rifle Association. Republicans offer “thoughts and prayers,” chiding Democrats for stepping on the grieving process that should in the wake of such senseless acts of violence. Politicizing deaths is despicable, they say.

Well, cut to Trump, who on Monday, the same day he mentioned his own beloved political platform in immigration reform, also said this: “Mental illness and hatred pull the trigger, not the gun.”

He also cited video games as a likely culprit. The kitchen sink was wondering when it was going to be name-dropped.

It was Trump who rolled back an Obama-era regulation that made it tougher for people with mental illnesses to purchase a gun. That rule went on the books just before Trump took office in January 2017, with compliance not mandatory until December 2017. The resolution revoking the rule passed both houses of Congress in February 2017, almost entirely along party lines, with virtually all Republicans voting in favor of it.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won’t allow the Senate to vote on the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019, legislation that would require a background check for every firearm sale.

We’ve passed the point of thoughts, prayers and faux feelings from posturing politicians. Enough hollow words. Meaningful and bipartisan action that has an impact — one that might prevent the next shooting — is what we need to attempt to heal old wounds and tend to the ones now fresh.

That’s how we memorialize those killed in El Paso and Dayton, and the many other places stricken by gun violence. That’s how we ensure they did not die in vain.