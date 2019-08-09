Emulating that ‘Night Out’ feeling

Tuesday night’s third annual National Night Out delivered what we always like to see, whether it is an outdoor music concert, a downtown festival or any other opportunity for fellowship. People gather together simply for the sake of it, to have fun because people have organized a venue for it.

Newkirk Park was the site of yet another big crowd for Tuesday’s ‘Night Out’ event, the premise for which is to bring people together with the goal of uniting a community and the law enforcement officers who serve it. This event did exactly that, as hundreds converged in Clinton’s third district toward building on those already growing partnerships, as well as forging stronger relationships between neighbors.

With Mayor Lew Starling, City Council members, Clinton police and firefighters, along with city staff rubbing elbows with old and young alike from neighborhoods across Clinton, particularly those who live in and around Newkirk Park, and with varied agencies on hand to help bring awareness, “Night Out” was exactly the kind of neighborhood event that make towns like ours an even better place to live.

For one thing, it speaks volumes about community. Children either played games set up just for the event or enjoyed the playground equipment as volunteers grilled hot dogs. Folks meandered the grounds, stopping to chat with Council members or visit with law enforcement officers, EMS and fire crews or representatives from various area churches, all there to mix, mingle and share information with attendees.

It was a festival atmosphere with an underlying theme of safety, prevention and camaraderie, all born out of a desire for Clinton and its neighborhoods to come together as we so often do, with one common purpose.

That purpose was evident and so was the fun, making Clinton’s third “Night Out” special in its own right, despite it being one of the many held across the nation on Tuesday. It was an old-fashioned, educational, down-home family event that had to take attendees back to a simpler time, when life wasn’t so complicated and dangers weren’t thought to lurk just out of sight.

We applaud the continued efforts to make this community-wide event possible and promising.

Hats are off to Police Chief Donald Edwards, resident and community champion Nettie Pernell, the Newkirk Park Committee and the many others who make it their mission to heighten the quality of life in their communities, who offered their time and talents to cement “Night Out” as an annual event.

We believe the event was well worth the time it took to put together and we urge organizers to make this an annual happening, one we hope residents across the city will participate in, making an already great event that much better.

It speaks volume for the City of Clinton, that its officials and residents continue to strive to offer free, fun and diverse offerings for those who live and work here.

They expend that energy because, as they will be the first to tell you, this place and those who inhabit it, are well worth that time and effort. It is up to all of us to encourage and aid those efforts and join in the fun when it presents itself. By doing so, those neighborly relationships can grow stronger as new generations see firsthand the love and care for this community, a feeling that experienced at a young age that will choose to emulate for the years to come.