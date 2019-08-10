The evil in El Paso and Dayton

“I don’t know how we deal with evil.” Those were the words of Dee Margo, the mayor of El Paso, Texas, in a news conference following the mass killing of 22 people at a Walmart last Saturday morning.

How do you deal with evil? There have been many opinions on the subject since the shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, last weekend. And it’s been easy to see what side of the political spectrum those opinions come from.

Some say the problem is guns, especially high caliber assault weapons. Others say the problem is violent video games and mental health issues. Of course, for many, the problem is President Donald Trump. (No matter what issue, for many, the problem is always Donald Trump. If you have a hangnail, it’s Donald Trump’s fault.)

Then, how do you deal with evil and the senseless taking of lives by these killers? Yes, sensible gun laws can possibly help keep those weapons out of the hands of those who shouldn’t have them. Yes, violent video games may negatively affect those who are obsessed with them. Yes, mental health issues can lead to destructive behavior.

And then there is Donald Trump. Yes, some of his comments have been divisive and probably shouldn’t have been said. But while the El Paso shooter definitely had radical immigrant beliefs that many have linked to President Trump, there has apparently been no such link to the Dayton shooter who took nine lives early Sunday morning.

But while change in these areas may be helpful, does it deal directly with the problem of the evil that was demonstrated last weekend? Maybe more of the words from the press conference of Mayor Margo may reveal the answer.

“We’re dealing with a tragedy of 22 people who have perished by the hateful, evil act of a white supremacist,” Margo said. “I don’t know how we deal with evil. I don’t have a textbook for dealing with it other than the Bible.”

“I don’t have a textbook for dealing with it (evil) other than the Bible.” Maybe that’s the underlying problem that the politicians and commentators do not choose to accept. We, as a nation, have generally chosen not to have the Bible as the textbook for living in today’s culture. So when evil occurs, fingers are pointed and blame is placed. And while the Band-Aids for the problem may help some, the source of the hurt still festers within. Evil is there, waiting to emerge once again.

What does the textbook, the Bible, say about dealing with evil? Probably the most obvious way is found in Romans 12:21, where it states, “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” One of the ways to do that is found a few verses above, where it reads, “Do not repay anyone evil for evil. Be careful to do what is right in the eyes of everyone.” (Romans 12:17) And probably most appropriate for these times of so much inflammatory speech and rhetoric, “Whoever would love life and see good days must keep their tongue from evil and their lips from deceitful speech.” (1 Peter 3:10)

But the primary way the Bible deals with evil is that it directs its readers toward the One who has already dealt victoriously with evil — Jesus Christ.

There is some good in nearly all of the solutions being offered for the evil that occurred last weekend in El Paso and Dayton. Instead of just talking, hopefully some positive actions will result. But, as Mayor Margo of El Paso states, there is a textbook for dealing with evil. Maybe we should be examining its pages for the answer.

By Mac McPhail Contributing columnist

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]

