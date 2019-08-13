Motorized cart wreaks havoc

My jaw dropped as I looked at the gaping hole in the bathroom wall at Universal Studios theme park; then I glanced down at the small rotor wheel still spinning on its axis as it twirled across the floor below.

The motorized cart that I had been operating had just slammed into the plaster partition at the entrance to the restroom.

The small black disc gyrating across the tiles beneath my feet resembling a toy top rotating out of control was, in fact, the culprit of the sizable gash at the opening of the public facility.

I just happened to be in the innocent victim in this horrific catastrophe. Quick, someone get me a neck brace. I think I have whiplash.

As I turned off the power to the electric scooter to reach down and pick up the small round object, my mind drifted back to the moment when I was signing the paperwork for said vehicle.

When the park employee asked me if I knew how to operate the motorized cart, I replied in the affirmative by saying, “Oh sure! I work at Walmart. We have them for customer use and I’ve used them myself. Piece of cake!”

After picking up the wheel and tossing it in the wire basket on the front of the steering mechanism, I slumped back in the chair and let out an exasperating sigh as I looked at the sizable piece of missing plaster in front of me.

Then it hit me. I remembered, specifically, asking the woman at the wheelchair and cart rental desk whether or not the mode of transportation fit through the restroom entrances. She assured me they did.

But after having crashed and burned, I begged to differ with her assessment of the access points.

And to think, they gave me the keys to this hunk of metal without requiring me to take a driving test.

Big mistake!

I dodged rain pellets as I made my way back to Mel’s Diner a short distance away where the majority of family members were standing under an awning trying to take cover from the heavy downpour after eating lunch.

When I pulled the rotor wheel out of the wire basket and twirled it around in my hand to show them that it had just fallen off the motorized cart, I heard a few snickers followed by several blatant outburst of the giggles.

I gave them a wide-eyed look and remarked, “What is so funny? I’m going to have to pay for this, not to mention the gaping hole in the bathroom wall.”

Trying to make a straight face, my nephew Michael asked what happened. But before he could finish asking the question, his entire body convulsed with laughter.

After eating lunch, I had to make my first pit stop of the day. Little did I know there was a nearby sidewalk that would have taken me right to the restroom. Instead, I went down a different sidewalk that led to the street. Making a U-turn, I followed the road to the loo. Needless to say, I was drenched due to the fact that I had not yet purchased an overpriced parka.

I look like a drowned rat!

When I attempted to enter the lavatory, there were three teenage boys blocking the entrance trying to take cover from the rain storm. Instead of politely asking them to move aside so I could enter without difficulty, I figured that I could just whip around them.

However, I misjudged the angle of my turn and slammed head on into the wall. Rather then stick around to see if they could help me, those same three teenage boys took off running into the rain.

“Thanks for all your help,” I yelled over my shoulder as I saw their heels kicking up behind them.

That wasn’t the only time that day in which my mode of transportation seemingly had a mind of its own. The electric scooter also careened out of control coming off the Fast and Furious attraction and took out my brother-in-law, Tony.

My lead foot finally came home to roost. I finally went and did it — I ran over someone, literally.

But it was totally not my fault. I swear with my fingers crossed behind my back. Wink, wink!

As I glided down a ramp after coming off one of the hottest rides in the park, we entered a gift shop as our exit, which was filled with glass knick-knacks, to boot.

Oh my lands!

I don’t know if it was the rush of adrenaline still coursing through my veins from the audacious thrill ride we just disembarked from; or the fact that my foot was somehow stuck on the gas pedal. Either way, when I saw my brother-in-law, I rammed right into him.

Kaboom!

It was either take him out or a display a fine china. All I could see was dollar signs swirling around my head; so I chose the less expensive route with visions of Tony lying in a hospital bed wearing a full body cast.

Although I had joked about taking someone out if they got in my way earlier in the day, I wasn’t seriously contemplating running anyone over – least of all my favorite brother-in-law.

It kind of just happened. What can I say?

I was trying to navigate my way out of the gift shop as quickly as possible so I did not break anything, thereby incurring any unforeseen expenses. That’s when Tony walked right in my path as I made a beeline for the exit.

I couldn’t stop. Let’s just say it was an unavoidable set of extenuating circumstances. I pinky swear.

All I can say is that my brother-in-law looked like a deer in headlights when I careened toward him knowing he was about to take a hit. The look of horror on my own face, goes without saying, while attempting to find the horn on the hunk of metal as if that would somehow help the situation unfolding before my eyes.

After a failed attempt to stop the motorized cart with his foot, Tony hopped on the front of the machine until I rammed into the wall.

With both of us a little shaken from the traumatic experience, we high-tailed it out of there before looking to see if there was any damage to the wall.

When I returned the electric scooter later that evening, I never bothered to mention the havoc I wreaked throughout the park.

They didn’t ask, I didn’t tell.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_New-Mark-S.-Price-1-1.jpg

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.