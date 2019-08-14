Dale Johnson showed us the best of humanity

Dale Johnson spent his life talking up his hometown and constantly striving toward its betterment. He took every opportunity — big and small — to champion the causes of Clinton and Sampson County and its people so this place could continue to be the very best, just as he believed it to be.

Both personally and professionally, Johnson sought to make this world better, investing his time and energy as an attorney representing the City of Clinton and the local hospital. But office hours, board meetings and courtrooms served as a fraction of Johnson’s life in offering counsel. His impact can clearly be seen on those he mentored, counseled, rooted for and supported, especially through Clinton High School athletics.

He was a diehard Dark Horse, consuming every stat, every sport, every new player name that he then logged away in his steel-trap mind. His health deteriorated in his later years, and he ultimately passed away Sunday, but his passion for Clinton athletics and his hometown didn’t wane a bit.

For decades, Johnson served as a mentor to many, especially the young student-athletes who became part of the Dark Horse family. By extension, they were part of Johnson’s family. A fellow athlete and Dark Horse alum, Johnson had a vested interest in their performance as he was an avid sports fan, and bled gold and black through and through.

That was just part of it though.

Johnson wanted them to succeed, on and off the court and field. And he would do everything he could to ensure their success. The world is better with people like Dale Johnson in it. They push others, offering a kind and encouraging word, a wry smile or a joke or a tangible assist when it is needed most — always with support and love at its foundation.

It would be difficult to count the number of young men and women Johnson had a hand in helping, particularly since he wasn’t big on talking about the part he played in their life, opting instead to talk about the individual youth and his or her accomplishments while remaining in the shadows rooting for them.

“All he wanted to do with his time here on earth was make a positive difference, especially in the lives of youth,” Dale’s son Chad told us. “He loved life. He wanted to leave this world a better place and help others.”

He did just that, and we’re glad that so many recognized it while he was still here.

Johnson received the first-ever Pivotal Dark Horse Award in 2017, an accolade that might as well bear his name. He exemplifies everything that honor sets out to recognize. Johnson’s impact on the Clinton City Schools system, Clinton High School, its students and athletic programs was second to none.

It was Johnson who spearheaded the push to have a new high school built. It was Johnson who was the driving force behind a campaign that raised $2.4 million in just four months to fund an extra gymnasium, an auditorium and additional extra classrooms as the new high school was being constructed.

Some 35 years ago, he led an effort that raised $135,000 toward the construction of a stadium that stands today.

He never sought attention or praise for any of it. He was simply giving back to a hometown that gave so much to him, he said.

When the City of Clinton attempted to gain a national accolade, Johnson was so excited to be a part of it. He poured himself into the venture, and ultimately Clinton’s delegation took home the All-America City Award in 2007, one of just 10 towns across the country to boast the distinction. Johnson, fulfilling a pledge, shaved his head in victory to the delight of City Council members and city staffers.

“No man has done more for the City of Clinton and its citizens than Dale Johnson,” Clinton Mayor Lew Starling said this week. “He was a model citizen who lived an exemplary life.”

We couldn’t agree more. And we’re thankful to have had a man like Dale Johnson to represent Clinton, to promote and champion it unconditionally, regardless of the circumstance.

Johnson amassed more than half a century supporting the school system and his community, whether by promoting it across the state or nation or digging in and helping to raise needed money for whatever cause arose.

His efforts have led to so many improvements, his impact on the physical and human infrastructure of Clinton proving indelible.