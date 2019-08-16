‘Clear shelter’ a sizable step on right path

We hope by Saturday evening, the Sampson County Animal Shelter is a ghost town devoid of adoptable animals, while locals homes are a little bit furrier with a lot more love.

For the first time ever, the Sampson facility will participate in “Clear the Shelters,” a annual nationwide pet adoption drive aimed at finding forever homes for all shelter cats and dogs. The shelter will be opening its doors to the public on Saturday, expanding hours, offering free adoptions and holding what amounts to an open house on a weekend when all have the opportunity to visit.

The event will be held from 12-4 p.m. at the shelter, located at 168 Agriculture Place, Clinton.

We will be there, and we hope there is a massive crowd. Whether you take home a dog or cat — there will be roughly 60 spayed, neutered, vaccinated animals adopted out free of cost on a first-come, first-served basis — take some time to visit the facility itself and talk to shelter employees.

To us, this event is about a lot of things. Sure, above anything else, it is about finding homes for lovable animals that need them. But it’s also about opening the lines of communication between the local animal shelter and its surrounding public, a gesture of goodwill to help turn the page past what one local leader called the county’s largest black eye in recent years.

That is our hope, at least.

It can’t be denied that plenty of improvements have been made since the spring of 2018. In March last year, the shelter was thrust into the spotlight following a state inspection that revealed a lack of necessary veterinary care for animals, improper record-keeping and euthanizations prior to minimum holding periods required by law.

With the assistance of county administration and local and state animal experts, shelter officials implemented new intake procedures, tweaked personnel and put into effect new practices designed to improve the facility and care for animals. Those have been ongoing ever since — and they have come at a cost.

An additional $60,000 was tacked on to the Sampson County Animal Shelter budget in 2018-19, then an extra $47,000 added in the current 2019-20 budget, all toward continually improving the facility and its overall operations.

Your tax dollars have been spent to improve this facility, so we urge you to take a look. Likewise, we encourage you to remain invested in this shelter’s progress, and that includes supporting events like the one Saturday.

This kind of event can be a major win for the shelter and this community, but it takes everyone being engaged.

It is easy to cast aside a department, its employees and a whole operation when something goes wrong, but when there are corrective actions taken — and valuable taxpayers’ money allocated — to righting that wrong, the effort should be noticed, and the gradual improvement monitored, if not applauded.

We say all that knowing still there is plenty of work to do.

In 2018, the shelter had a total intake of 2,110 animals. There were 224 adoptions, 104 returned to owners, 828 rescued and 942 euthanized. The euthanasia rate was 44.6 percent, which shelter officials said was a decrease of 10 percent from 2017. This week, shelter director Anna Ellis said that euthanasia rate for 2019 still stands at around 47 percent.

That needs to be reduced. It just has to be.

We laud the progress the shelter has made, and urge them to continue moving on a positive path, but the rescue and adoptions of animals needs to far outpace the number of those being put to sleep, not the other way around.

We also continue to support the establishment of an animal shelter advisory group, a committee made up of citizens and local officials who can serve as advocates for the shelter and its needs, while facilitating transparency for the public.

The shelter has come a long way, but it needs to keep going. Saturday’s event is a significant benchmark on that journey.