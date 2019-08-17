Parents impact student success

With the 2019-2020 school year just days from starting, I would like to make a special appeal for every parent to go “above and beyond” the business as usual mindset in helping our schools better meet the needs of all students in the county school systems.

Having worked last spring at Clinton High School, teaching social studies from March 13 through the end of the school year, I am more convinced than ever that parents are the most impactful role models their children can have when it comes to defining the positive impact on the success and achievement of their children. Plainly, it is no secret that “support from parents is the most important way to improve the schools.”

Yet, it became evident to me that too many of our students are still needlessly falling behind in school, primarily from the lack of parental involvement and support. Unfortunately, when parents fail to maintain accountability for their responsibilities, the children suffer. I, too, believe that the role of the parent is paramount to the child’s success in school. And I do hope every parent will contemplate the enormous influence they have in assuring the improved educational outcome for their children and the subsequent reduction in the achievement gap as well.

Essentially, the child’s educational journey begins in the home, equipping the home as the place to start developing “the fullest power” of each child. It should be the home that establishes a future of hope for the children, creating positive learning experiences to help instill in each child a love for learning. Early childhood education in the home will introduce children to the exciting world of learning, giving them a gift that they will cherish for a lifetime.

Additionally, effective schools research clearly shows that “when a child knows parents and teachers are regularly working together, the child will see that education is a high priority, requiring commitment and effort.” Working together, parents and teachers must continually stress that success depends on “work ethic and scope of our dreams,” believing that if you work hard, you can get ahead.

Good parents know the value of being involved and engaged in their children’s education, being keenly aware that parents and teachers should be on the same page from the start of school and remain on the same page throughout the year. Good parents also work to find ways to support their children’s learning at home, hoping to inspire them to work harder at fulfilling their full potential.

By all means, parents must do their utmost to help provide their children with the necessary conditions for a good education. And, along the way, don’t forget to celebrate the successes as your child comes to realize there’s fun in learning and achieving. Above all, never forget you have every right to be a key player in your child’s education, realizing that by being a better parent, you will make teachers more effective as well.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Larry-Sutton-1.jpg

By Larry Sutton Contributing columnist

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.