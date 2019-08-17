It’s a communication gap

I’ve become one of them. It was reinforced recently in my Sunday School class. The ages of the folks in our class range from the early twenties to, well, my age, with most in the 30-40 age group. I made a comment last Sunday in the class about something, and got one of those “Bless his heart, he’s an old guy” looks. In other words, they couldn’t understand where I was coming from, and I didn’t have a clue about what was happening in their lives. But that’s okay.

Because that’s the way it is and has always been. Each generation is usually around 20 years. And each is different from the other. It is important to realize that one generation is not completely right and the other completely wrong. Each is different and unique and has its own way of looking at the world. But that is hard for most of us to grasp. When I was young I knew that those old people didn’t have a clue. Now that I am getting senior coffee at McDonald’s, I wonder if young people could even pass an open book test. I’m not really sure they know what books are.

There are experts that attempt to define and categorize these generations. A video series at our church by Reggie McNeal, spoke on the changing trends and how it affects the church. He specifically spoke of generational changes and the impact it is having on society. The way he defined and grouped the generations is interesting. Here’s how he categorized today’s generational cultures. Of course there are exceptions, but McNeal feels this is the way they break down.

Those born before 1945 — The Builders — McNeal states that this group has built major corporations, businesses, churches and organizations, with the emphasis on “organized.” They like everything “decent and in order.”

Born between 1946 and 1960 — The Boomers — That’s my group and there are a lot of us. McNeal says there are 78 million of us Boomers and we control things. Not because we are so great but because there are so dog gone many of us. We’ve experienced a lot of change in our lifetime, with the emphasis on “experience.” The bigger the experience the better.

Born between 1960 and 1979 — Generation X — McNeal says that this is the most underrepresented and misunderstood group. That’s what happens when you are following 78 million Boomers who are in no hurry to get old and give up power. (Look at all the old folks running for President!) Remember, this is a general categorization and not specific to individuals. They are less concerned with the businesses and corporations, the churches and the organizations that Builders built and the Boomers refined. They prefer it smaller, more “real,” more “authentic.”

Born between 1980 and 1995 — Millennials (or Generation Y) — This is the first true digital generation. Being digital, they have to be connected. Yes, that’s why they are constantly texting and checking their phone. They can’t help it, they are wired that way.

Born after 1995 — Generation Z — This generation has known nothing but the internet, so being constantly connected is a necessity. And yes, they are addicted to their phones.

Even though everyone doesn’t fit nicely into these groups, it may help in understanding those around you of a different age. I don’t think the problem is a generation gap. Every 20 years or so there will be another generation. The problem is a communication gap. Each generation has its own life experiences. It has been influenced by the previous generation. Keep that in mind before you are so quick to criticize those coming up behind you, or disregard something an older person has said or done.

So why are those young people today so different? Maybe, it’s because they are. Why don’t those old folks understand me? Maybe, it’s because they just don’t. It’s OK to look at things differently. As long as you respect and try to understand where the other person is coming from. And communicate. And that’s one of the reasons I enjoy my Sunday School class.

By Mac McPhail Contributing columnist

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]

