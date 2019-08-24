What color Trump really sees

Over the past few weeks, President Trump has said some statements that many have considered racist. He has also tweeted several comments that were considered racially insensitive. So many are calling Trump a racist. While I’m not qualified to judge what is racist, or what is in a person’s heart, I do realize that the comments are divisive and would have been better not said.

Racism is defined as “the idea that one’s own race is superior and has the right to dominate others, or that a particular racial group is inferior to the others.” So, does Donald Trump really believe that? Maybe a member of his own family can shine a light on what Trump actually believes concerning people of color.

Early last year, President Trump made another remark that was judged by many as racist. His son, Eric Trump then went on a morning news program defending his father. Eric may not be as crafty as other public figures in his dealings with the public. In other words, he lets the truth slip out too often.

When asked if his father was a racist, Eric replied that his father was not. He stated that his father was “the least racist person I have ever met in my entire life.” But before that, he stated a kernel of truth that may be more revealing about his father than anything his advocates or detractors have said.

“My father only sees one color: green,” Eric said during the interview on “Fox and Friends.” In other words, it’s not about black or white, it’s not about prejudice or equality, it’s not about right or wrong, it’s about the green. (Money.)

This is where Eric made his mistake. A smart politician or public figure would never say that. They would defend President Trump by showing examples of how he has hired minorities into key positions, how minorities are benefiting from the president’s economic policies, and so on. And, of course they would attack those who oppose Trump. Those opposing President Trump would do just the opposite. But neither side would never say it was all about the money. But both know that it is often true for both sides.

So, is President Trump a racist? Or, is he just a self-absorbed individual, doing and saying whatever he feels he needs in order advance his own personal agenda, no matter how it affects others or our country? But, to judge that, we might have to look more closely at our own human nature. It’s easier to blame society, culture and government institutions than to take a close look at the self-centered nature that is also inside of each of us, in one form or another. That may hit too close to home for those making the charges. So, it’s easier to label Donald Trump a racist, rather than just call him a self-centered opportunist.

We all do the labeling thing, and categorize individuals into certain groups every day. We can’t help it, it’s the way our brains are made. We come into contact daily with many people. And we are evaluating those people and are deciding how to deal with them, and the impact they are going to have on our lives. It’s impossible to do an in depth investigation on everyone we meet – that salesman, that new neighbor, even that person on TV that is trying to influence you. Our brains just can’t process all that.

So we often make quick judgments about people based on past experience, or on information received about other individuals that we feel that are similar to that person. Then we place them in a group, and give them the label that goes along with that group.

The most obvious example in today’s culture is concerning race. We often make judgements and attach labels that may end up being completely wrong.

Those quick judgements and labels are often used by those in positions of authority to advance their own agendas. Trump is doing so. That’s how you end up with the crowd in Greenville yelling, “Send her back!” And that’s how the opposition stirs their supporters to call everyone who may happen to disagree with them a Nazi, Fascist, or racist.

Back to the original question, is Donald Trump a racist? I don’t know. But I don’t think he is prejudiced against anyone who he thinks can help him make money, or who can aid his personal agenda. You can be black, white, brown, whatever. Remember, the only color Donald Trump sees is green.

By Mac McPhail

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]

