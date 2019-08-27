My knight in shining armor

When I was thrusted 200 feet into the air with a force more powerful than a 747 jet engine, my feet dangled in mid-air with a feeling of weightlessness, especially when my backside came off the seat in which I was sitting.

I was riding Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, a towering thrill ride that revolves around the arch-nemesis of the Fantastic Four, with my best friend for a day — Aaron Parker.

We were at Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios’ sister park on a two park, one day pass on the first full day of activities while on our family vacation in June 2019 to Orlando, Florida.

After the 28-year-old had me safely strapped into my seat, he parked my motorized cart out of harm’s way before rejoining me on one of the best rides in the park.

We did the fist bump before the ride started and I remarked, “I’ll see you on other side,” and we both began laughing.

When the countdown reached zero, we were launched 40 miles per hour into the sky. Although I felt like I was going to lose my lunch, we were both hysterically laughing throughout the ride while everyone around us seemed to be screaming.

After being briefly suspended at a dizzying height, we were gently lowered back to the loading platform in a series of gentle air-cushioned bounces.

I was having the time of my life because I was sitting next to one of the newer members of my family.

When my sister, Kathleen, married Aaron’s father, Tony, she gained a stepson and I gained a nephew. This was the first time I was privileged to spend some quality time with the handsome devil.

Not only was he my new nephew, but he is also a United States Marine. And when he saved me from certain doom on the travelator earlier in the day, I knew I had found my guardian angel.

I, for one, was glad the tattoo, muscle bound dude decided to drive down from Jacksonville, Fla., where he was stationed, to join us for the day’s activities.

The military officer was most likely thinking, “This guy needs me around, so I can protect him from inadvertently killing himself.”

I remember Aaron as a cute little kid when his grandparents, Eddie and Doris Parker, brought him and his younger sister, Jordan, to church at Bethesda Assembly of God where my dad is the pastor.

He was just a little tyke back then, which seems like a lifetime ago. Now, he is all grown up and is in the military. We became best buddies that day at the parks.

Although I was using a motorized cart to navigate through the parks, I was required to transfer to a regular wheelchair to get on most of the rides, which were now handicapped accessible. Whereas in the past, I was able to go through the exit ramp to access the rides, thereby skipping the long lines of park-goers.

After being forced to leave our first ride of the day – Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, which had a totally gnarly vertical drop – due to a rain delay, Aaron was Johnny on the spot with the wheelchair every time.

When our posse chose the Transformers attraction as our next victim of the day, we went through the single riders line, which was actually a faster way to get on each ride.

However, as we approached several steps in which to climb, I let out an exasperated sigh. That’s when I realized just how caring and conscientious my co-pilot really was.

Aaron patted me on the chest from behind and remarked, “Not to worry buddy. I’ll get you up there.”

While his dad folded up the walker and set it at the top of the stairs, the military officer lent me his bulging bicep to wrap my hands around as he helped me up the cement steps and back into the mobile device.

The young man made sure I got on and off each and every ride without falling or getting hurt. He was my knight in shining armor throughout the afternoon and evening.

While waiting for the crew to put all their paraphernalia in a locker, my mom began to push my wheelchair into The Mummy’s Revenge. I quickly stopped her as she was losing control of the mode of transportation going down an incline by stating, “No Mom, Aaron’s got this.”

Although I wanted my new buddy to take the wheel, I also didn’t want my mom and I to wind up in a heap at the bottom of the ramp after slamming into the wall.

So when the others caught up with us, my parents both stated in unison, “He wants Aaron to push him and no one else,” and began to laugh.

Aaron came trotting over and took the wheel and away we went. With his muscular arms, he was able to control our descent much better than the woman that gave birth to me. Plus, it was a lot more fun as we cruised like an out of control race car to the back of the line.

Then it happened — we ran into a mega wraparound staircase. I turned and looked up at Aaron and exclaimed, “There’s no way I’m climbing all those steps.” About that time, a ride attendant came over and showed us the handicapped entrance. So we avoided the staircase all together.

As we raced up a ramp to the loading platform, I told Aaron to stick with me and we’ll get on a lot of the rides quicker than the rest of our bunch.

I was psyched to find out that ride was actually an indoor roller coaster. Like two peas in a pod, Aaron and I had a total blast laughing and carrying on like a couple of teenagers throughout the ride.

By the end of the night, I was a true believer in the military slogan, “The few. The proud. The Marines.” My nephew Aaron is living proof that he is among the best of the best. And every time I think of him and our day together, a broad smile lights up my face.

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

