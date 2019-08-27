It seems fitting that Annabelle Fetterman had a passion for growing camellias. The flowers are, in many ways, reminiscent of the woman who was known and respected in Sampson County and across the state as a pioneer both in business and agriculture, and a trailblazer with a deep penchant for supporting education here and beyond.

Camellias are hardy, but somewhat delicate, bring joy but, according to some, can be intimidating. In Japan the camellia flower is called “Tsubaki” and symbolizes the divine. In Korea, the camellia flower is a symbol of faithfulness and longevity. White camellias symbolize adoration and are given to someone who is well-liked. Pink camellias symbolize a longing for someone and is given to someone who is missed. Red camellias symbolize love, passion, and deep desire.

Fetterman was just as hardy as the flowers she adored, and, at 98, lived a long and very productive life, leaving an indelible mark across Sampson and far beyond. Many of her contributions have been obvious, like the founding, with her husband Lew, of the Campbell University Lundy-Fetterman School of Business, but just as many of those contributions were done quietly and with little fanfare, yet have touched untold numbers of lives.

She had a deep desire to do her part, and more, to make her community better, believing that to those much is given much is expected. That belief led her to give and give and give, especially in the areas of the arts, education and healthcare. From our community college to our hospital, our local schools to our arts council, Fetterman’s deep passion to help can be seen and will be felt for many lifetimes by many, many people. She was, without question, one of this county’s stalwarts.

A female business leader during a time when few women commanded the board room, Fetterman took the reins of the company her father, Burrows T. Lundy, began and helped to grow it into the county’s largest taxpayer, serving as both the chairwoman and CEO of the meat packing plant. There were times when she seemed intimidating, sitting at the helm of the multi-million dollar business, fighting for those things she believed would make her business better in a world dominated by men. And, at other times, she would seem nearly delicate, a tender smile spread across her face as she watched young children perform Christmas songs during programs at her beloved Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Always a class act, Fetterman carried herself with great aplomb, yet even as she commanded a room she did it in a very unassuming and often quiet way, a gentle smile often on her face. Yet she commanded respect by her very presence, a woman whose example and reputation for hard work and solid ethics followed her everywhere she went. A good listener, Fetterman had a thoughtful way of hearing a person out and then quietly interjecting her own opinion. In her words one could feel the wisdom of years in the business world; in her eyes one could often see the triumphs and, at times, the defeats

Although she had been out of the public eye for quiet some time, her passing last week still made this community pause and take yet another deep breath as it reeled from the loss of another of its greatest champions.

Losses like those of Dale Johnson the week before and Fetterman last week leave gaping holes in communities like ours, holes not easily filled.

Our prayers are with Fetterman’s family because as deep as we feel the loss, we know for them it is far deeper and far more personal.

We hope they know how much we respected their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and appreciated her philanthropic spirit, the example she set for women who came after her and the passion she had for every aspect of her life.

Annabelle Fetterman was a class act and one not easy to follow.