If you ever saw a glint in Ted Lockerman’s eye or a slow grin start to spread across his face, you knew, instantly, that a prank wasn’t too far behind. It might come in the form of a joke he couldn’t wait to tell, or at times, it might be far more, often involving turkeys or pink flamingos or some other outlandish prop that would serve the instigator’s purposes.

Whatever the prop, whatever the joke, one thing was for sure, Lockerman was behind it, and the laughter that ensued once the prank was complete or the tale told was more guffaw than giggle, deep and long, filled with the joy that was obviously just a part of who the long, lanky attorney, one-time county commissioner and deeply devoted Sampsonian was.

Lockerman’s passing last week was one in a far too long line of losses we, as a community, have suffered over the course of the last few weeks, months and years, another stalwart who left us too soon, taking with him another large chunk of our hearts.

Community and public service was a large part of Lockerman’s life. Son of one of Sampson’s sheriff’s, Lockerman knew early on what it meant to give back to his community, and throughout his life he did so, serving on several occasions as a member of the Sampson County Board of Elections, as a county commissioner, an attorney for the Clinton City Board of Education and as an attorney in Clinton.

Serving others was as much a part of his character as the sly grin and the quick wit.

A legal eagle, Lockerman had a commanding presence whether at the board room table or in the courtroom, but it was his diplomatic manner, laced with that southern charm, that served him, and all those who knew him, best.

While Lockerman had a serious side, it was his affable demeanor that he will always be most remembered for by all those blessed to call him their friend. As many have often said, “Ted never met a stranger,” or “if he did, they weren’t a stranger long.” He knew how to put people at ease, even in the most difficult of situations.

In his presence you could not help but smile. His love of life was infectious.

As were his stories, told often and cherished by all those who heard them. He could, without question, wile away the hours entertaining folks with historical facts about Sampson or, better still, embellished stories from his childhood.

Lockerman loved those stories, cherished them really, a reminder of where he came from and who he was, at his very core. A lover of the outdoors Lockerman also enjoyed spending time on the farm tooling around in his old truck, probably reminiscing in his mind, and heart, about years gone by.

In later years, he enjoyed chewing the fat with his buddies, trying to solve the world’s problems over a cup of coffee, a biscuit and some friendly banter.

“We’ve got it all figured out,” he’d often say, “but no one wants to listen to us.”

And there would be that glint, followed by that slow grin.

We will miss both.

Our prayers are with Alice, his family and his friends as they now face life without the man who brought so much joy to their lives.

While we all will feel the void his passing will bring, we can allow his legacy to continue by enjoying life as he did, taking ourselves a little less seriously, sharing a joke from time to time and pulling a harmless prank just to elicit a grin, thinking of Lockerman as we do so.