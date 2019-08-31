There are some people who breathe fresh air into a room every time they enter it, bringing joy by their presence and leaving a brighter outlook in the hearts and minds of all those who were blessed enough to be touched by them in that moment.

Lorraine Moore was just such a person. In her presence, one just felt better — about themselves, about life — somehow happier, perhaps even a little kinder. It might have been because when someone encountered Lorraine Moore, they were brushing elbows with a woman who lived her testimony of faith, cared deeply for others and willingly showed it in word and deed and was determined to do her part, and much more, to leave the world a better place.

She did all she could to achieve those goals, working hard every day to grow her business, instill a strong work ethic in her family, make lifelong friends, enrich her community, support her church and advocate for educational improvements that would help children in Sampson and beyond have every opportunity at success.

Moore was a true southern lady, graceful, charming and witty, but down-to-earth and quite able to speak her own mind. Fiercely determined and driven by that determination to uphold the values she believed in, Moore rarely minced words. What she said she believed, and she tried, through her example and her own kindness to others, to teach those beliefs to future generations.

It’s no wonder she, along with her husband and children, was able to turn a small family fruit farm into a multiple-farm operation that has put her family and her blueberries on the map.

In an interview from her Ivanhoe blueberry farm over a dozen years ago, Moore attributed her family’s success to God’s blessings, hard work and an attitude of gratefulness that included returning much of that she’d been given to others in some way. Her blue eyes, reminiscent of those blueberries she grew, would dance with delight as she talked about her blessings and how grateful she was for each one.

She truly believed in giving back, and she did so in a multitude of ways. Moore taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and served in various roles at her church; she worked in — and for — her community; she served on the Sampson County Board of Education and did a stint as its chairwoman; she served for many years on the Sampson Community College Foundation and was a continual giver to that group’s endeavors because of her strong belief in education and young people.

So impressive was her work on the county school board that she received one of the North Carolina School Board Association’s highest honors — the Raleigh Dingman Award, given by a vote of school board members from across the state.

Moore believed in public service and loved her county, so much so that she became the first woman to seek a seat on the then all-male Sampson County Board of Commissioners. Though she didn’t win (losing by a mere scattering of votes), she never let it stop her from advocating for the things she believed would help make our county better.

A true matriarch, she was fiercely protective of her clan, one that included not just family and extended family, but those who worked for her, those in her church, those in her community and those with whom she called friends.

Kind-hearted and deeply compassionate, Moore was someone you just wanted to emulate. She loved the Lord and her family more than anything. She was always happy to share conversation and overjoyed to talk about her children, her grandchildren, her years on the Board of Education, the SCC Foundation and, of course, blueberries.

Her death earlier this week brought shock and sadness to a community already reeling from the loss of so many of its champions. Though her family feels the pain of loss far more intensely than we do, the hole she leaves is a gaping one.

But like Moore, our faith is strong and we know she now looks down on us from heaven, her loved ones at her side again, watching over all of us she cared so much for.

Her legacy will live on in those she left behind to carry the torch for her, a torch that, because of her, will continue to burn bright for generations to come.