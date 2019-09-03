Rain, rain, go away

Did you ever leave the house on a cloudy day without your umbrella; and later you regretted not going back into your place of residence to get it?

Well … that’s sort of what happened to me the day I was driving a motorized cart around Universal Studios theme park without so much as a rain parka when the sky opened up with a torrential downpour.

Before leaving for our family vacation to Orlando, Florida in June 2019, I made sure to pack a raincoat in my suitcase. However, I neglected to take it with me the morning we left for the park.

I was kicking myself all afternoon for being so forgetful, especially when I was navigating the electric scooter through one of the many old-time streets with nowhere to run for cover.

I looked like a drowned rat! All because I didn’t want to pay for an overpriced piece of plastic to put over my head and upper body.

My logic — why should I pay for an expensive parka when I had a perfectly folded up raincoat packed in my suitcase back at the resort?

A lot of good that was doing me.

The folly of my illogical reasoning — because of my stubbornness to fork over some cash, I was soaked to the bone.

In my defense, however, having been to Florida several times over the the course of many years, it was not uncommon to have short-lived cloudbursts throughout the day.

So… with every sudden downpour, I kept thinking, “This is going to be the last one.” However, I was monumentally wrong with that kind of seemingly rational judgment.

It all began while we were waiting in line on the very first ride of the day — Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, which had a totally gnarly vertical drop. I was so elated to have the opportunity to ride the monster roller coaster.

Between garnering a wheel chair for me to transfer into from the motorized cart, putting all of our belongings into a locker and meandering back and forth through metal fencing behind other park patrons like cattle being led to the slaughter, 30 minutes had already ticked away on my watch.

Then it happened. A voice came over the loudspeaker stating that the ride was temporarily closed due to a rain delay.

“For crying out loud! You have got to be freaking kidding me?” Those words rolled off my tongue, like water off a duck’s back. No pun intended. I didn’t even know the sky had opened up. The sun was shining not more than five minutes before.

What the heck?

After waiting for another five minutes, our crew decided to leave the line and head for an indoor attraction. My hopes of plunging down the gnarly vertical drop evaporated in an instant.

Poof!

It wasn’t until I rolled up in the wheelchair next to my rented electric scooter that I discovered another issue that I was going to have to deal with throughout the day.

The mode of transportation was sitting out in the weather, so you can only imagine what I’m about to tell you.

Exactly!

The seat in which I had to sit on was soaking wet; and I had nothing to dry it off with. So I was forced to wipe the water away with my hand as best I could and sit my backside on the damp upholstered cushion.

The only thing that accomplished was giving me a “not so pleasant feeling” in my undies. Yes! I’m talking about the sensation of tinkling in your panties. But in retrospect, that was a walk in the park compared to what was about to happen in the not too distant future.

After getting off the Transformers attraction, which was an indoor ride, the pellets of water from above began coming down in sheets.

At the time, I just happened to be driving my motorized cart through one of the many avenues within the park, which was lined with different shops and restaurants on either side.

Within a matter of minutes I was soaking wet. All I could hear was screams from my family members as they dashed to and fro through puddles to take shelter under one of the many awnings of the different businesses aligning the street.

However, being confined to the electric scooter, I was forced to meander my way down the middle of the street in the pouring rain with no way to get up onto the sidewalk to take shelter myself.

It was truly a sight to behold – something straight out of a Laurel and Hardy film or perhaps Abbott and Costello.

At that very moment, my sister Kathleen ran up behind me and pointed in the direction of a ramp onto the sidewalk that led to a building entrance with an alcove.

I hit the gas pedal and reached my destination in record time. I think I even went airborne going up the ramp. Of course, anyone who knows me wouldn’t be surprised by that little tidbit of information.

Not long after, my nephew Michael came over to join us in our crowded little hole in the wall. Of course, he was smart enough to bring a raincoat; so he was sitting pretty with his clothes all dry and every hair on his head perfectly in place.

Jealous? Me? No. Why would you think that?

As we were standing there patiently waiting for the rain to cease, the door behind us begin to open all of the sudden.

“You have got to be kidding me,” was the only thought that came to mind as I was being pushed back out into the weather with every inch the door opened a little further.

Then it happened! Either the gutters were full or I was standing next to one with no downspout going down the side of the building.

Regardless, a torrent of water cascaded down over my head and face. For a minute there I thought I was a goner as it was hard to catch my breath from the rush of water rolling over my crown.

The reason the door opened – a park employee came out with a broom and dustpan on a stick. What exactly was he intending to sweep during the downpour?

When I finally did purchase an overpriced parka, the rain finally came to an end.

Isn’t that special?

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_New-Mark-S.-Price-1.jpg

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.