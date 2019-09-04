Hurricane season in North Carolina provides its fair share of déjà vu moments. The “F’s” of the 1990s in Fran and Floyd and the “F” of last year in Florence. So now we have Dorian, a “D” — so if we’re grading on the hurricane-force curve, maybe we’ve improved. That remains to be seen.

Still, every time a hurricane’s track heads for the Carolinas, like the storm itself, there’s a sprinkling of news a little bit at a time a-ways out before the updates of hurricane tracks, wind damage and flooding come in as a torrential downpour.

There’s still much that is uncertain, such as the extent of the potential impacts here. There will be rain and there will be wind, but likely not as we’ve seen before in 2016’s Matthew and last year’s Florence — and for sure not the likes of the F’s before them.

However, as we are now pretty versed in how this goes, we now there are many letters in the alphabet and hurricane season can lumber along just as Dorian has for the past several days.

Regardless of the size and strength of the impending storm, preparation is key, and we have to hand it to the local school and government leaders in Sampson County in the requisite dotting of i’s and crossing of t’s. They’ve obviously been through this before, and they’ve learned lessons. The checklist county leaders sought to complete after Florence toward improving emergency response seems now to have been a worthwhile, if tedious, endeavor.

As a Tropical Storm Watch was being issued for Sampson Tuesday, county employees were training for their roles as workers at various shelters and crew members at the central receiving and distribution center, the county’s hub for the ingress and egress of emergency supplies for all of Sampson.

Everyone has a role. And everyone has to be prepared for it.

Similarly we want to urge the same kind of preparedness for all residents in Sampson and surrounding counties.

Tropical storm-force winds were expected for Thursday morning until Friday morning, with sustained winds between 35-45 mph and gusts up to 70 mph. Sampson could get a few inches of rain, or it could get 6-7 inches, maybe more.

Practically parking over a portion of the Bahamas for a day and a half, Dorian has already pounded the northern islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama with winds up to 185 mph and torrential rain. It moved into open waters on Tuesday on a course for Florida, its winds diminishing to a still-dangerous 110 mph.

It is predicted that it will be a Category 2 storm (96 to 110 mph winds) by the time it hits North Carolina, but that also remains to be seen.

We are urging preparedness over procrastination. A cool, steady determination to have the things one most needs during a storm: bottled water, batteries, canned foods, filled prescriptions, full tanks of gas, cash, charged-up cell phones and, most especially, a plan for safe shelter.

It’s a mantra we’ve been hearing since last last week when forecasters and prognosticators began to predict Dorian’s track, one that, at present, seems to have its sights set on the North Carolina coast. The repetitiveness of the message should indicate the seriousness of the call. Being prepared will make riding out a storm the likes of Dorian as easy as such things can be.

Schools have already announced closures and our emergency management teams are already meeting, making plans that include opening shelters on Wednesday, as well as managing the possibility of downed trees and power lines and handling calls that inevitably will come.

Right now, we do not know where Dorian will make land, but one thing we do know is that getting ready is vital. With conditions expected to start deteriorating late Wednesday and into Thursday, be prepared. It is important for you, your family and your community.