Trespassing on nature

Throughout most of our history, humanity has been savaged by disease and bouts of famine. We live in an idyllic world that mostly developed only within the past century. Some of us have parents who grew up in an America that did not have electricity or indoor plumbing but did have a constant threat of contagious diseases.

Historian William Manchester reports that during the Middle Ages “…half the people in Europe died, usually from disease, before reaching their thirteenth birthday.” “The toll at childbirth was appalling. A young girl’s life expectancy was twenty-four.” Timothy Winegard writing in Mosquito, a history of malaria, cites a grave inscription for a young lady who was married at age eleven to a Roman military officer. She became the mother of six children, five of whom died before their mother. Their mother died at age twenty-seven.

Historically, life has been harsh, especially for women and young children. Life began to improve when humans learned that bacteria and viruses cause diseases and learned how to counter those problems. Water purification and sewage treatment also contributed to a better life. Although fossil fuels have been determined to be a factor in climate alteration, the vast energy in those fuels is the difference between a primitive existence and modern life. We enjoy a way of life that has not previously existed in all of human history, although we still have diseases, e.g., cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and inherited diseases. But progress continues.

Scientists have learned how to edit genetic code, and that has generated a lot of excitement in the scientific community. Genetic code is a little bit like computer code in the sense that it controls results. Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, cancer (some forms), cystic fibrosis, Huntington’s disease, and muscular dystrophy are conditions caused by a gene malfunction, i.e., a mutation. There is anticipation among the scientific community that it may become possible to correct the genetic coding errors that cause these conditions. Genetic correction can be for only one person’s life, or some genes can be edited so that the result is passed to all of a person’s descendants.

Mosquitoes get credit for transmitting diseases, especially malaria, that have killed more people than any other cause of death. The scientific community is pondering the possibility of putting an end to this plague by modifying the mosquito’s gene so that all of the offspring are incapable of transmitting a particular disease or, alternatively, altering the gene to make all of the mosquito’s offspring sterile.

Other possibilities include making farm crops resistant to drought or disease or making a plant tolerant to a different climate regimen. This could become important if climate change advances to the extent that some researchers expect. It is important to recognize that manipulation of genes can be “dual purpose.” Many technologies can be used for both good purposes and for harmful objectives. In military parlance, an organism might be “weaponized.” For scientists, the skill required to alter genes is relatively easy and not prohibitively expensive. Many scientists and laboratories can do it.

One intriguing possibility is that someone will attempt to genetically engineer super humans, people who are exceptionally intelligent, healthy, beautiful, and enjoy a long lifespan. That would undoubtedly produce a caste system. There is some precedent for it. Societies have routinely invented gods, entities with super human powers. About a century ago, some Americans were promoting eugenics, the practice of preventing “undesirable” people from being able to reproduce. Nazi Germany practiced mass extermination of people the regime believed to be undesirable.

During the Great Depression, a new Superman comic was launched. An original edition copy sold a few years ago for more than $3 million.

Responsible scientists advocate thorough and vigorous debate about the consequences of genetic engineering of the human species. However, the technology has spread around the world and probably cannot be controlled.

By Jack Stevenson Guest columnist

Jack Stevenson is retired. He served two years in Vietnam as an infantry officer, retired from military service and worked three years as a U.S. Civil Service employee. He also worked in Egypt as an employee of the former Radio Corporation of America (RCA). Currently, he reads history, follows issues important to Americans and writes commentary for community newspapers.

