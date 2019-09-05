Be cautious and stay alert during Dorian

With Dorian set to hit Sampson, remember to stay safe. If you can, stay home and keep dry.

Most residents won’t have a choice come Thursday when curfews are enacted across Sampson County and its towns. Those curfews are there for a reason — safety.

At the recommendation of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the county amended its State of Emergency to include a curfew for the county, to be imposed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day, beginning Thursday, for the unincorporated areas of Sampson. Towns followed with their own declarations.

Following Sampson County, Garland, Harrells, Roseboro, Newton Grove and Autryville followed suit with their own emergency declarations on Wednesday. Roseboro enacting a curfew starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, to remain in effect nightly from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. until rescinded. Autryville enacted a curfew starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.

This may be a moot point come Friday night, but let’s not take chances. Stay in Thursday and ride it out.

With tropical storm and flash floods already in effect, and 6-8 inches of rain expected to be accompanied by 50-60 mph winds — and potential gusts of up to 75 mph — it’s better to be safe than sorry. It’s an old adage for a reason. It’s true.

The saturated ground combined with heavy winds undoubtedly means downed trees and power lines, which is anticipated late Thursday and into Friday.

Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy, one of many local leaders declared a state of emergency for her respective town, said it was about precaution. We saw this with Florence; the southern end of Sampson County certainly did.

“We’re making sure we are prepared for anything that Dorian might bring us,” Murphy stated.

Per the county’s declaration, only those who must be out are exempt from curfew restrictions.

That includes any police or public safety officer or other government employee engaged in official business; any member, volunteer or employee of an organization providing disaster relief services; any person in transit from a place where they were temporarily engaged and could not have planned their departure to avoid the curfew; any medical service provider engaged in delivering medical services; and members of the news media engaged in duties essential to providing public information.

Again, it’s about safety.

It’s about your safety, but also the first responder or someone else who will have to risk their own on a flooded road if you get stranded,or worse. Just stay home and follow local outlets, including us, for updates. We will most certainly provide them, and they will be continuous through Facebook and at our website, clintonnc.com.

Below are just a few tips to follow to ensure your safety during and after the storm.

During the storm:

• Do not run water during lightning storms or enter flooded areas or touch electrical equipment if the ground may be wet;

• If you’ve lost power for more than a few hours, turn off your range, toaster oven, iron and other items to ensure optimal safety for whenever power is restored;

• Turn off air conditioning units and water heaters to prevent system overloads;

• Make sure your generator is grounded;

• Stay indoors and away from windows and glass doors; and

• Pay attention to public announcements to ensure drinking water isn’t contaminated.

After the storm:

• Continue to monitor the NOAA Weather Radio or local radio or TV stations for any updates on the storm;

• If you are in need of food, water, clothing, cleaning supplies of minor medical care, contact the American Red Cross or reach out to local resources;

• Inspect your home for damage — take photographs of damage for future claims;

• Discard any food or water that came into contact with flood water to avoid contamination;

• Avoid flooded roads and washed out bridges; and

• Check in with family and neighbors to alert them that you are safe from harm.